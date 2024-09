The following writers and producers worked the following matches and segments on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw and tapings for this week’s WWE Main Event, both held on Monday night, September 23, 2024 from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

WWE Raw Writers For 9/23



* Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Dominik: Bryan Yang

* Drew McIntyre: Alexandra Williams

WWE Raw Producers For 9/23



* Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Shawn Daivari

* Dragon Lee vs. Carlito: Abyss

* Miz/Bronson Reed/Braun Strowman: Jamie Noble

* Damage CTRL vs. Unholy Union: TJ Wilson & Molly Holly

* New Day vs. American Made: Jason Jordan

* Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker: Michael Hayes

WWE Main Event Producers (Taped On 9/23)



* Main Event: Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark: Kenny Dykstra

* Main Event: Akira Tozawa vs. Karrion Kross: Kenny Dyktra

