WWE 205 Live Broadcast Showed No Signs Of Damage From RETRIBUTION Attack On SmackDown

Last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown ended with the new Antifa inspired faction RETRIBUTION invading the Performance Center and destroying the ring-set with weapons that included baseball bats, pipes, and a chainsaw to cut the ring ropes. They would then make their way through the crowd to attack the PC talent as the show went off the air.
205 Live would then continue on the WWE Network, with no signs of any damage or destruction from RETRIBUTION’s arrival. The faction debuted on Monday Night Raw by destroying a transformer with molotov cocktails. See clips of the end of SmackDown and 205 Live below.
RETRIBUTION HAS COME TO #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/BBaL3ANvDg
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2020
#EverRise kicks off the action RIGHT NOW on #205Live! @ChaseParkerWWE @MattMartelWWE pic.twitter.com/C1XOBvNvNy
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) August 8, 2020
