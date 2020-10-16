WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network, which will be the second episode to air from the Capitol Wrestling Center.

The Brian Kendrick vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will take place, and the return of Daivari’s Dinero Division will also happen on tonight’s show. Daivari’s Dinero Division will see Ariya Daivari put up $10,000 of his own money, to make wrestlers richer if they can beat him. This week he has challenged new WWE Performance Center recruits Curt Stallion and Anthony Greene.

WWE is also using a new look and slightly altered logo for the 205 Live brand. As noted earlier at this link, a new era for WWE’s cruiserweight brand is officially underway. You can see the new look in the tweet below.

Stay tuned for more from tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network. Below is the announcement for tonight’s show:

Scott collides with Kendrick, Daivari Dinero Division returns on must-see edition of 205 Live Tonight’s edition of 205 Live features what is certain to be an edge-of-your-seat battle between Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and The Brian Kendrick, as well as the return of Daivari’s Dinero Division. It has been an interesting few weeks for The Brian Kendrick, who has picked up two recent wins against Ashante “Thee” Adonis but also appeared to take the brash rookie under his wing, imparting his veteran wisdom on his frequent opponent several times. Adonis appeared to heed the former Cruiserweight Champion’s advice in their third and most recent meeting, limiting his trash talk and showboating en route to a victory against The Man With a Plan. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has had an adventurous couple of weeks himself, coming within an eyelash of winning the NXT Cruiserweight Title from Santos Escobar at TakeOver 31 and continuing to wage a war against all of Legado del Fantasma. Interestingly, Adonis, who has been receiving lessons from Kendrick, also tried to dish out an assist to “Swerve” during the Cruiserweight Championship bout, as Adonis rushed to the ringside area to help Scott fight off the meddlesome Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. Regardless, two of the absolute best on the purple brand will square off tonight in what is sure to be a must-see collision, and both Superstars can ill-afford another loss. Additionally, the brash Ariya Daivari will bring back Daivari’s Dinero Division, wherein $10,000 of his own money will be on the line. This week, Daivari has challenged Performance Center recruits Anthony Greene and Curt Stallion to step into the squared circle with the 205 Live Original. Can one of the newcomers become $10,000 richer, or will Daivari Dinero continue to reign over his own division and brutalize his less experienced foes? Don’t miss what is sure to be a thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming on WWE Network tonight at 10/9 C!

