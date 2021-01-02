WWE is kicking off the New Year in style, as the first episode of 205 Live of 2021 features a strong double-header lineup of Cruiserweight action on the weekly purple brand program.

On tap for this week’s installment of 205 Live is a singles match, with Mansoor going one-on-one against Jake Atlas, and a big six-man tag-team main event, as Curt Stallion teams up with Ever-Rise to take on the trio of Ariya Daivari and The Bollywood Boyz.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from Friday, January 1, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (1/1/2021)

Updates to begin at the top of the hour, immediately following the conclusion of the first WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode of the New Year.

The first purple brand program of the New Year is off-and-running, as the Cruiserweight division is on display for the first time in 2021 live via the WWE Network.

We start things off with the traditional signature video package opener and then we shoot live inside the host venue for this week as the commentary duo of Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the New Year with the first episode of 205 Live of 2021.

Mansoor vs. Jake Atlas

From there, we head straight to the ring as our first of two scheduled matches for this evennig is about to get underway. The first of two competitors, the undefeated Mansoor’s music hits and the man who wrapped up last week’s Christmas Day, 2020 year-end episode of 205 Live with a win over Raul Mendoza of Legado Del Fantasma makes his way down to the ring.

As he settles into the ring we take a trip to the commentary table, as Joseph and McGuinness introduce a video package that shows Mansoor in his home country of Saudi Arabia.

Now we return inside the Capitol Wrestling Center and we hear Jake Atlas’ music. He makes his way down and we’re about to get our first Cruiserweight action of the New Year underway.

Mansoor jumps off to the early offensive lead, taking it to Atlas in the early goings while Joseph and McGuinness sing the praises of both guys on commentary, gushing about what an excellent first 205 Live match this is on paper to kick off 2021.

Atlas starts turning the tables, focusing his offensive attack on the arm of the undefeated contender, however Mansoor doesn’t let this go on for long, as he immediately returns in the offensive driver’s seat. Mansoor drives his knee into the back of the knee of Atlas, and is now focusing his attack on the knee and ankle of Atlas to eliminate his acrobatic background from being a factor in this one.

Mansoor locks in a single-leg Boston Crab on Atlas and wrenches back on it in the center of the ring. Eventually, however, Atlas manages to escape and after he does, he knocks Mansoor into the turnbuckles with his neck and the back of his head landing awkwardly, which we see on replays. From here on out it’s been all Atlas, as he works over Mansoor in the corner with chops and then hits a turning neckbreaker, “Ravishing” Rick Rude old-school style!

Following several minutes on the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown, Mansoor turns the tables and gets the offensive momentum back in his favor after cutting Atlas down with a chop-block from behind to his knee. He continues focusing his attack on the weakened and softened up bum-wheel of Atlas, as he once again attempts to finish him off with a single-leg Boston Crab, however Atlas makes it to the ropes to break the hold.

Both guys trade pin attempts back-and-forth several times in a row until Atlas slows Mansoor down with a wicked brainbuster. He then climbs to the top and sits on the top turnbuckle, however Mansoor hits a crazy dragon-screw leg whip to bring him down and then maneuvers it into a pinning predicament for the win, keeping his undefeated streak alive with his first victory of 2021.

Winner: Mansoor

Curt Stallion Addresses Santos Escobar & Tonight’s Main Event

After a video package and a graphic advertising Gran Metalik challenging Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at NXT New Year’s Evil 2021 next Wednesday, we shoot backstage where Curt Stallion addresses Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma.

Once he says a few comments to the aforementioned trio, he is greeted by his partners tonight, Ever-Rise — Matt Martel and Chase Parker — who join the picture and the trio joke around briefly before heading out and making their out for tonight’s main event.

Curt Stallion & Ever-Rise vs. Ariya Daivari & The Bollywood Boyz

Now we head back inside the CWC where Curt “Don’t Call Me Cowboy” Stallion makes his way out, followed by the aforementioned duo that he will be teaming up with this evening.

After that, the theme for The Bollywood Boyz hits and as always, McGuinness starts getting goofy on commentary, with Joseph even pleading with him to sit down. Instead he amps up even more as Samir and Sunil Singh make their way down to the ring.

The duo clown around with Joseph and McGuinness at the announcers table, with Joseph not wanting to play along. Finally, they are joined by their partner for this week’s headline bout, as “The Persian Lion” Ariya Daivari’s music hits and out he comes.

We hear the announcers debate whether or not Tony Nese is aware that Daivari has selected The Bollywood Boyz as his partners for this evening. The bell sounds and Stallion and Daivari kick things off for their respective teams. Stallion jumps of to an early offensive lead, however as Stallion gets caught up in talking trash to his other opponents on the ring apron, he is blasted in the grill by a nicely placed dropkick from Daivari.

Singh tags in, as does Martel. Samir takes Martel over to his corner and tags in Sunil. The Singh Bros hit a double-team spot on him and then The Bollywood Boyz focus their attack on Chase Parker, who tries hitting the ring. When the dust settles, it is Martel who is in control of the action on Singh. He tags Stallion back in. Stallion hits a move or two and then tags right back out, but sticking around to assist in a triple-team spot with all three guys hitting a fist-drop on Sunil.

Daivari reaches out for a tag, however Sunil decides to tag Samir instead, which seemed to upset The Persian Lion. Now they do it again and Daivari is clearly visibly upset this time. Regardless, The Bollywood Boyz are doing a good job of keeping Martel grounded or stuck in their corner of the ring, isolated away from his two partners.

The camera shows a close-up of Daivari yelling at them to tag him after they do it a third time and this time they finally oblige him. Unfortunately for them, however, soon after they do, Martel starts showing signs of life and he hits a big double-clothesline spot that decks both guys. The crowd rallies behind Martel and he finally makes the tag to Stallion. Samir is also tagged in.

Stallion, however, takes the hot tag and goes right after Samir before clearing Sunil and Daivari off the ring apron. He knocks Sunil down until he is slumped in the corner and then he runs and hits a diving dropkick to him right in the grill. He goes for a pin attempt but only gets two. He makes the tag. Now each member of the team runs and jumps off the back of their on-all-fours partner to hit diving elbow drops. Finally the referee restores order in the ring and Sunil, who is the legal man for his team, fires up.

Sunil gets into the offensive lead, taking it to Stallion and then tagging in Daivari. Daivari hits a couple shots and then tags out, but holds onto Stallion while Samir goes to the top rope. Samir ends up hitting Daivari after their intended target escapes. Stallion now runs and hits a dive to the floor as The Boyz tried talking Daivari into not walking out on them. This sets up a running headbutt spot for the pinfall from one-half of Ever-Rise. They get the win and afterwards, Stallion and Ever-Rise celebrate their victory while Daivari looks disgusted half-way up the entrance aisle.

Winners: Curt Stallion & Ever-Rise