WWE 205 Live returns this evening on the WWE Network on Peacock.

On tap for tonight’s purple brand program, which emanates from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida and serves as the first 205 Live show of the New Year, are three singles matches.

In the main event, Ikemen Jiro will go one-on-one with Ru Feng. Other bouts include Malik Blade vs. Draco Anthony in singles competition, as well as Nikkita Lyons vs. Erica Yan in women’s action.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from Friday, January 7, 2022.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (1/7/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual signature cold open video package and then we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center where the commentary duo welcomes us to the show.

Malik Blade vs. Draco Anthony

On that note, we head down to the squared circle for our opening contest. Malik Blade and Draco Anthony both make their way out and head down to the ring.

The first match of the night is off-and-running now, as the bell sounds to get this one started. Early on we see some good back-and-forth action, which gets the crowd on their feet.

Blade ends up on the defensive after Anthony launches him across the ring with a huge overhead-release suplex for a close near fall. It doesn’t last long, however, as he starts to shift the offensive momentum in his favor after that.

We see Blade hit a famouser and a big clothesline. He then connects with a snap-suplex and heads to the top-rope. He comes soaring off the top and connects with a picture-picture missile drop kick. He goes for the cover after that and gets the pin fall victory.

Winner: Malik Blade

Nikkita Lyons vs. Erica Yan

After a quick ad time out, we head back to the ring for our second match of the evening, which will be contested in the women’s division.

On that note, Nikkita Lyons and Erica Yan each make their respective ring walks. With both now settled into the ring, the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

The two struggle to take the offensive lead over the other coming out of the gate, however eventually Yan starts to dominate the action. She lands a big headbutt and slams Lyons’ neck onto her knee.

From there, however, we see Lyons start to fire up for an offensive comeback. She lands some vicious strikes and then starts blasting Yan with kicks. She ends up hitting a big DDT and goes for the cover, getting the 1-2-3 for the win.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons

Ikemen Jiro vs. Ru Feng

We head to another quick commercial break before returning for our final match of the evening. Once we return, the commentators get us ready for our main event.

Out comes Ikemen Jiro to a nice reaction from the WWE Universe in attendance. Ru Feng also makes his way out and after settling in the ring, his music fades down.

The bell sounds and it’s time for our featured attraction bout of the evening. The commentators point out that Jiro is working a singles match after competing alongside Kushida as one-half of the Jacket Time tag-team for the past few months.

Early on we see Feng throwing a wide-variety of ferocious kick to keep Jiro at bay. The colorful fan-favorite ends up utilizing his speed and quickness to keep this one competitive.

Feng ends up grounding Jiro after yanking him off the top-rope. Once he has Jiro down he stomps way at him. Moments later, however, Jiro connects with five consecutive Jacket Punches and then follows that up with his Ikemen Splash finisher to pick up the victory.

This was an excellent main event. After the match, this week’s 205 Live wraps up and we head off-the-air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Ikemen Jiro