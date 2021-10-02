WWE’s purple brand program returns this evening.

Immediately following this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the latest installment of WWE 205 Live premieres on the WWE Network on Peacock.

On tap for tonight’s show is Amari Miller vs. Valentina Feroz, Dante Chen vs. Malik Blade, as well as Ikemen Jiro & Trey Baxter vs. Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, October 1, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (10/1/2021)

The traditional signature open airs to get this week’s purple brand program off and running. We shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center and the commentary duo welcomes us to the show.

Malik Blade vs. Dante Chen

From there, we head down to the ring for our first of three advertised matches on tonight’s edition of 205 Live.

This match will feature a pair of newcomers to the scene on the weekly Friday night program on the WWE Network on Peacock, as Malik Blade returns to take on fellow newcomer Dante Chen.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our opening contest of the evening. After some early back-and-forth action, we see Blade hit a picture-perfect drop kick on Blade as he was coming off the ropes.

From there, Chen gets in the zone and starts dominating the offense, taking over and controlling the action for a couple of minutes. He works over the arm of Blade and eventually finishes him off for the impressive victory.

Winner: Dante Chen

Amari Miller vs. Valentina Feroz

Once the first match wraps up, we head to a quick in-house plug segment from the commentators and then we go back down to the ring for our second match of the evening.

We see Amari Miller and Valentina Feroz make their way down to the squared circle for our second of three advertised matches of the evening.

The bell sounds and this one-on-one bout is now off-and-running here on 205 Live.

This match isn’t given a ton of time and is kept relatively basic. When all is said-and-done, it is Amari Miller who ends up picking up the victory.

Winner: Amari Miller

Ikemen Jiro & Trey Baxter vs. Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner

After a quick ad break, we head back inside the CWC for our final match of the evening. It’s main event time here on this week’s edition of 205 Live.

We head back down to the ring and witness the ring entrance of the team of Ikemen Jiro and Trey Baxter. From there, the Imperium duo of Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner make their way out and head to the squared circle as well.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our third and final match of the evening.

We see Marcel and Baxter going at it in the early goings. Barthel gets Trey grounded and hits the ropes before blasting him with a big kick that almost knocks his dome off his shoulders.

As the action continues, Baxter continues to find himself on the wrong end of a beatdown from the Imperium duo. They hang Baxter upside down in the tree of woe in the corner and then hit running dropkicks from the ring and floor to him at the same time.

Ikemen Jiro finally gets the hot tag and finally starts making a big fired up comeback for his team. Unfortunately, however, this doesn’t last long, and moments later we see Imperium pick up the victory. They celebrate their win afterwards and that’s how this week’s purple brand program goes off the air.

Winners: Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner