Immediately following this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FS1, the latest installment of WWE 205 Live premieres on the WWE Network on Peacock.

On tap for tonight’s show is Xyon Quinn going one-on-one against Ru Feng, Sarray vs. Katrina Cortez in singles action, as well as Boa taking on Jeet Rama.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, October 29, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (10/22/2021)

The usual signature opening video plays to get this week's purple brand program off-and-running.

Boa vs. Jeet Rama

Boa makes his way out and heads down to the ring for our opening match of the evening. As he settles into the ring, his music dies down and now out comes Jeet Rama.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first bout of tonight’s show. Rama controls the action early on, but Boa ends up taking over and getting Rama down to the mat. Rama locks him up in a modified triangle choke.

It looked as though Boa was going to tap, however he ends up getting out of the hold and fighting back into the lead. He takes over and shortly thereafter, finishes Rama off for the victory.

Winner: Boa

Sarray vs. Katrina Cortez

After the opener gets wrapped up, we see a graphic flash across the screen informing us that women’s one-on-one action will be featured inside the squared circle in our next match of tonight’s show.

On that note, we head back down to the ring and it’s time for our second match of the evening. The two make their way down to the ring for their respective ring entrances and then this one gets off-and-running.

We see Sarray try and get some offense going, but Cortez shuts her down. She scoops her off the mat in somewhat of a floating Sharpshooter position and then shucks her into the ropes in the corner.

Sarray ends up firing on for a comeback and she decks Cortez. She hits the ropes and runs and connects with a baseball diving dropkick as Cortez was laid out on the ropes. Soon there after she picks up the impressive victory.

Winner: Sarray

Xyon Quinn vs. Ru Feng

We head to a quick ad time out with our main event waiting for us on the other side of the break. When we return, we head right back down to the ring for our final match of the evening here on this week’s show.

Ru Feng is in the ring and we then hear the sounds of Xyon Quinn’s theme music as he makes his way out for our headline featured attraction bout of the night.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this week’s 205 Live main event. Quinn pretty much dominates this one, picking up a relatively easy victory in a showcase performance. This week’s show goes off the air with him celebrating his big win. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Xyon Quinn