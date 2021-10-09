WWE’s purple brand program returns this evening.

Immediately following this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the latest installment of WWE 205 Live premieres on the WWE Network on Peacock.

On tap for tonight’s show is Sarray vs. Amari Miller, The Creed Brothers vs. Andrew Lockhart & Demetri Jackson, as well as Grayson Waller vs. Trey Baxter.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, October 8, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (10/8/2021)

The usual traditional signature opening video airs to get this week’s purple brand program off-and-running and then we shoot inside the CWC where the commentators welcome us to the show.

Amari Miller vs. Sarray

We head straight down to the ring for our opening contest, as it’s time for our first of three scheduled matches here tonight on 205 Live.

Amari Miller makes her way down to the ring, as does her opponent for this singles bout, Sarray. The bell sounds and we are off-and-running with our first match of the night.

Miller catches Sarray with a turning side kick early on that nearly knocks her out of her boots. She continues to dominate the action briefly, but Sarray ends up reversing the momentum and taking over.

Sarray runs across the ring and blasts Miller with a leaping dropkick while she was seated in the ropes. She goes for a cross-arm-breaker but Miller does a good job of fighting out of it. Soon after, however, Sarray picks up the “W.”

Winner: Sarray

The Creed Brothers vs. Andrew Lockhart & Demetri Jackson

After the opener wraps up, we head to a quick time out and then return inside the CWC where the commentators get us ready for our second of three matches advertised for tonight’s show.

With that said, the team of The Creed Brothers make their way to the ring. Also in the ring are their opponents for tonight — Andrew Lockhart and Demetri Jackson.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. And well, it doesn’t last long at all. We see The Creed Brothers manhandle and ragdoll Lockhart and Jackson en route to an easy, squash match victory. The Creed Brothers are a problem!

Winners: The Creed Brothers

Grayson Waller vs. Trey Baxter

Now it’s main event time here on WWE 205 Live, as Grayson Waller and Trey Baxter will be going one-on-one when the purple brand program returns. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We return from the break and we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of our first of two competitors in tonight’s main event. With both Baxter and Waller in the ring now, it’s time to get this match underway.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. We see Waller jump off to an early offensive lead, taking it to Baxter and showing his strength on display, as well as some of his various martial arts skills.

Now Baxter starts to take over, as the crowd starts to make some noise. He is giving it everything he has got, as the commentators point out on the broadcast. He dominates the action for a couple of minutes.

Just when it looked like he was doing well, Waller shifts the momentum back in his favor and finishes him off for the impressive “W.” That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Grayson Waller