WWE’s purple brand program returns this evening.

Immediately following this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the latest installment of WWE 205 Live premieres on the WWE Network and Peacock.

On tap for tonight’s show is Malik Blade vs. Andre Chase, Indi Hartwell vs. Valentina Feroz as well as NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Draco Anthony.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, November 12, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (11/12/2021)

The regular traditional video opener airs to get things started on this week’s 205 Live and then we shoot inside the CWC as we hear the commentary duo welcome us to this week’s show.

Andre Chase vs. Malik Blade

We then head down to the ring for our first match of the evening. We see Andre Chase and Malik Blade make their way to the ring in separate entrances and then we get ready for our opener.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with the Chase-Blade bout. In the early goings, we see that Andre Chase University is out in full force, as Chase jumps off to an early offensive lead. He ends up picking up the victory after just a couple of minutes.

Winner: Andre Chase

Indi Hartwell vs. Valentina Feroz

After a quick time out from the commentators, we head back down to the ring for our second match of the evening, which will be contested in the women’s division.

On that note, out comes Indi Hartwell for her scheduled one-on-one match against Valentina Feroz in our second of three bouts advertised for tonight’s show.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. We see some back-and-forth action and then when all is said-and-done, we see Hartwell pick up the victory.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

Roderick Strong vs. Draco Anthony

Now we head to a quick ad time out and after some NXT highlights, we head back down to ringside where the commentary team gets us ready for our third and final match here on this week’s purple brand program.

On that note, out comes NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong for our main event of the show. He settles into the ring where his opponent for this evening, Draco Anthony, is waiting for him.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our headline bout of the evening. We see Strong jump off to a good start, however the newcomer Anthony starts to have a good showing for himself. He gets in some offense of his own and Strong is on the defensive at this point.

We hear the commentators sing the praises of Anthony as he gets in some shots on the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, putting him over for having a great showing in his debut efforts against a top-level opponent.

When all is said-and-done, however, Strong is too much for Anthony. He picks up the win and he and The Diamond Mine celebrate as the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Roderick Strong