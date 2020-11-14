WWE 205 Live returns with their special landmark 205th episode this evening from Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly purple brand program is an advertised Fatal-5-Way bout to determine the next challenger to current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Competing in the bout will be Curt Stallion, August Grey, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

“The Most Exciting Hour On Television” kicks off on the WWE Network immediately following the live WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX show for 11/13/2020.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from Friday, November 13, 2020.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (11/13/2020): LANDMARK 205TH EPISODE

An in-depth video package narrated by Vic Joseph kicks off this week’s landmark 205th episode of WWE 205 Live, featuring an extensive look at the four-year history of The Most Exciting Hour on Television.

From there, we see the regular weekly signature that kicks off every edition of the weekly Cruiserweight show on the WWE Network, and then we head inside the venue in Orlando, Florida to get this week’s show underway.

The announce team of Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to tonight’s milestone episode, which features the advertised Fatal-5-Way showdown to determine the next title challenger to current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.

Fatal-5-Way No. 1 Contender Match

Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. August Grey vs. Curt Stallion

After that, we head straight down to ringside where the voice of WWE 205 Live begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for the five competitors who will be vying for a shot at the next title match against the leader of Legado Del Fantasma, Santos Escobar.

We are treated to the individual ring entrances of the five participants in the match, which are none other than Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, August Grey and Curt Stallion — in that order. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running here on the landmark episode of the purple brand program.

As soon as the match gets officially underway, Adonis jumps off the ring apron and out to the floor, standing by himself and watching on as the other four members in the match duke it out to start things off with a bang. We get a series of high-spots that ends ujp emptying out the ring of everyone except “The Premier Athlete” and “The Persian Lion.”

Nese yells at the fans to shut up because he and Daivari are trying to wrestle. His exact words. He and Daivari lock-up for a test of strength and to the surprise of everyone watching, Daivari immediately brings Nese to his knees with a clear-cut power advantage. Lot of people would have lost had they wagered on who would win such a test of strength showdown in advance.

“Thee” Adonis finally picks his spot and jumps in the ring to capitalize on an open opportunity. He takes it to Grey now as everyone else is selling on the floor. As Adonis gets overly cocky and taunting with Grey, he notices Stallion has knelt down right beside him to impersonate and then mock him right to his face. All five men are back alive and brawling now as the pace in the action picks up.

We see the babyfaces go on a brief run of offensive dominance, and then it’s the heel duo of Nese and Daivari that synch up and show a united effort to get the other three members of the match out of the equation. We see Stallion have his moments here and there, as he is being given the big babyface shine spots when they come, few-and-far between.

As the match gets close to the finish, with each guy having turns hitting their finishers, including Daivari with a Persian Frog Splash for a near fall and a big finish attempt from Stallion, out of nowhere we see The Bollywood Boyz hit the ring to interfere, providing the assist on behalf of the heel tandem. Eventually, “Thee” Adonis manages to get Sunil and Samir Singh thrown out of the ring.

Unfortunately, the outside distractions didn’t end there. As this chaotic scene continues to unfold, out runs the tag-team of Ever-Rise. This leads to a prolonged beatdown from Matt Martel and Chase Parker until they too are finally taken out of the picture. The Bollywood Boyz and Ever-Rise are still at ringside,and it is Adonis and Daivari in the ring alone. We see Daivari wrap the chain around his hand. He blasts Adonis with a cheap shot but more bodies hit the ring so he can not finish the job.

Now Nese hits the ring and is adding to the dominant heel dynamic until Grey, Adonis and Nese end up outside the ring, leaving Stallion and Nese alone inside the ring. The two head up to the top-rope and come flying off together, with Stallion getting the better of the situation, and quickly scrambling on top of “The Premier Athlete” to make the cover, scoring the 1-2-3 and earning the victory, which means he moves on to challenge Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship next.

Curt Stallion is shown celebrating in the ring with a swollen left eye, which happened early in the match. By the end of the match, the new recruit from the WWE Performance Center who continues to shine since making his purple brand debut, his eye was busted open and bleeding. Some replays are shown and afterwards, it is Stallion standing tall on the top-rope and posing for the fans as this week’s landmark 205th episode of WWE 205 Live goes off-the-air on that note. Thanks for joining us here this evening and make sure to stop back by every Friday evening for the best WWE 205 Live results coverage on the web!

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender for NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Curt Stallion

Follow WrestlingHeadlines reporter Matt Boone on Twitter for additional WWE content @MattBoone0709.

🗣️ 2-0-5! 2-0-5! 2-0-5! Tonight we celebrate the 205th episode of #205Live! pic.twitter.com/TxLGS1JAS7 — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) November 13, 2020