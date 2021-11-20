WWE 205 Live returns this evening.

The purple brand program emanates from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live on the WWE Network and Peacock immediately following the Survivor Series “go-home” edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

On tap for tonight’s show is Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter battling Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, Malik Blade taking on Edris Enofé, and Tiffany Stratton competing in her first match against Amari Miller.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from November 19, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (11/19/2021)

– Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter defeated Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon via pinfall.

– Edris Enofe defeated Malik Blade via pinfall.

– Tiffany Stratton defeated Amari Miller via pinfall.