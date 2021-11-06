WWE’s purple brand program returns this evening.

Immediately following this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the latest installment of WWE 205 Live premieres on the WWE Network and Peacock.

On tap for tonight’s show is NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Ru Feng in a non-title match, Jacket Time (Ikemen Jiro & Kushida) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) in a tag-team bout, as well as Valentina Feroz vs. Erica Yan.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, November 5, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (11/5/2021)

The regular opening video kicks off this week’s show and then we shoot inside the venue as the camera pans around the crowd and the commentary duo welcome us to the program.

Roderick Strong vs. Ru Feng

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of Roderick Strong and out comes the NXT Cruiserweight Champion accompanied by The Diamond Mine and Malcolm Bivens.

The group heads down to the ring for tonight’s advertised opening contest, which will see Strong square off in one-on-one action against Ru Feng in a non-title bout.

Strong settles into the ring and his music dies down. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first of three advertised matches on tonight’s purple brand program.

Early on, we see the champ get off to a good start, as he dominates the offense for the first few minutes of the bout. He hits the ropes and blasts Feng with a jumping knee to the face that sends him crashing down to the mat.

From there, Feng starts to get in some offense, as he shifts the momentum in this opening contest in his favor. It doesn’t last long, however, as he goes after Strong, who hits a cutter on him using the top-rope as he drops down from the ring apron to the floor.

With the offensive momentum back in his favor, Strong gets the action back inside the ring and eventually finishes Feng off to pick up the easy victory.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Valentina Feroz vs. Erica Yan

After a quick time out, we head back down to the ring for our second match of the evening, which will be contested in the women’s division.

Out comes Valentina Feroz, along with her opponent for this one-on-one bout — the debuting Erica Yan. With both ladies in the ring, the bell sounds to get this match officially underway.

We see some back-and-forth action early on and then eventually we watch as Feroz starts to dominate the action and ultimately finishing off the newcomer to pick up the win.

Winner: Valentina Feroz

The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Jacket Time

After a quick break, we head back inside the arena as it’s time for our main event of the evening, which will be a featured tag-team bout.

On that note, The Grizzled Young Veterans — Zack Gibson and James Drake — make their way down to the ring. They settle into the ring and their music dies down.

Now the theme for their opponents for tonight’s main event, Jacket Time — Ikemen Jiro and Kushida — make their way down to the ring, sporting their trademark flashy jackets.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our final bout of the show this week. We see some back-and-forth action and then Kushida fires up. He hits a flip into the ropes, bouncing backwards into a back-elbow that drops one-half of the Grizzled Young Vets.

We see some double-team action as Jiro comes in, still wearing his yellow-and-red jacket, and then he and Kushida send their opposition into the ropes before cartwheeling down next to him and blasting him with dropkicks that connect at the same time.

From there, Gibson and Drake start to take over, as the offensive momentum in this headline bout shifts in their favor. Eventually we see The Grizzled Young Vets finish off Jiro and Kushida to pick up the win in an excellent tag-team main event.

Drake and Gibson celebrate their victory in the ring after the match and the commentators thank us for tuning in. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The Grizzled Young Veterans