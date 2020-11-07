A pair of must-see matches headlines this week’s edition of WWE 205 Live, as the weekly purple brand show featuring the top Cruiserweights in the company returns tonight.

Immediately following this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX (11/6/2020), the latest installment of “The Most Exciting Hour On Television” returns on the WWE Network with two advertised matches.

On tap for this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live is a singles match pitting undefeated contender Mansoor against Ashante “Thee” Adonis, as well as an intriguing tag-team main event, with Curt Stallion recruiting August Grey for a showdown against the duo of “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese and “The Persian Lion” Ariya Daivari.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for the show that aired on the WWE Network on Friday, November 6, 2020.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (11/6/2020)

Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Mansoor

From there, we head straight to the squared circle for our first of two advertised matches for this week’s purple brand program. Making his way to the ring to officially get this week’s show started is none other than Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Adonis will be going one-on-one against the rising undefeated contender on the WWE 205 Live brand, Cruiserweight division standout performer Mansoor. WWE’s first-ever Saudi wrestler makes his way down to the ring to get our opening singles bout underway.

The bell sounds and here we go with our first of two matches on tap for this evening. Adonis extends his hand for a pre-match handshake. Mansoor walks up to him and slaps his hand away. He tells him point blank so it can be heard on the broadcast that he doesn’t trust or like him, and tells him to get this over with.

The two lock up and go at it. Adonis gives Mansoor a clean break and tells him he’s not the same guy he remembers, and that he has changed now. Mansoor isn’t having any of it, regardless, and the action continues. Mansoor locks up the arm of Adonis while the two are still standing. Adonis ends up hip-tossing his way out of the hold.

Mansoor pops up after the hip-toss and shoves Adonis. Adonis returns the favor. Now we see Adonis take Mansoor down to the mat and control him until Mansoor scramnbles up to his feet. Adonis takes Mansoor’s arm behind him and wrenches away at it. Mansoor reverses and now he yanks on the isolated arm of “Thee” Adonis.

Now the pace picks up as each guy hits the ropes looking for some high-spots. Mansoor ends up hitting a high cross body on Adonis off the top rope that hurts him more than Adonis, so he rolls to the floor. Adonis hops out on the apron as Mansoor re-enters the ring, so he goes to climb to the top-rope, however Mansoor runs over and pushes him, crotching him on the top turnbuckle / rope.

Mansoor then knocks Adonis out to the floor and follows him out to deliver some stiff forearm shots. He rolls Adonis back in the ring and covers him, but only gets two. Back on their feet, Mansoor slaps a front face-lock / guillotine choke on him, and he squeezes on it tightly, so much so that the announcers finally bring up the much more aggressive style and persona that Mansoor is putting on display with this front choke. It seemed briefly that Adonis tapped, with the camera even showing it via close-up shot, however the referee was out of position and it was questionable at best, anyways, so the match continues.

Adonis ends up turning Mansoor inside-out with a big clothesline that is a pivotal moment in the match that could turn the momentum in his favor. Adonis hits a big shot on Mansoor and then follows up with the Air Drop. He goes to the top-rope and hits a follow-up splash and when Mansoor starts to show signs of life, Adonis surprises him with an inside cradle pin attempt that got a close two-and-a-half from the match official.

Adonis is now looking to head to the top-rope, however Mansoor stops him and scoops him up. He walks him across the ring and from the Electric Chair position, sends him down awkwardly, and with powerful emphasis. He immediately covers Adonis and scores the 1-2-3 to keep his undefeated record in tact.

After the match, Mansoor stares at Adonis as he makes it back to his feet. He thinks for a moment and then extends his hand, offering the handshake that Adonis requested before the match began. Adonis obliges and the two shake hands. Adonis exits the ring as Mansoor continues his victory celebration posing on the middle rope for the fans.

Winner: Mansoor

Earlier Tonight: Curt Stallion Names His Partner

Curt Stallion is shown in an “earlier tonight” video promo, with WWE plugging the official WWE 205 Live Twitter feed to watch it (see video embedded below on this page).

Stallion goes on to address his recent performances the past two weeks on WWE 205 Live, putting in excellent showings against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

He goes on to name the man standing to his side, August Grey, as the person who will accompany him to the ring and join forces with him for the tag-team main event on tonight’s show, as the two take on Nese and Daivari in our headline bout of the evening.

Santos Escobar’s Big “Episode No. 205 Of 205 Live” Announcement

Santos Escobar is shown in a new vignette where he points out that next week is episode 205 of 205 Live.

He says as the champion and emporer of 205 Live, he has work to do. He says William Regal has green lit a Fatal-5-Way Match for next week’s show.

Escobar announces that the winner of the Fatal-5-Way will earn a shot against him for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. He sends a warning to the person who wins the match — telling him to remember to watch their back at all times.

Curt Stallion & August Grey vs. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

After a couple of quick commercials, including one for WWE Shop and another for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2020 pay-per-view, we head back inside the jam-packed ThunderDome in Orlando, Florida where it's time for the second of our two advertised matches for this week's purple brand program.

Making their way out to the ring first is the team of “The Premier Athlete” and “The Persian Lion” as Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari make their way down to the ring together. Out next are their opponents for this evening. First is August Grey. He stops and waits for Curt Stallion, who comes out now, and the two head down to the squared circle.

Our WWE 205 Live main event for this week is about to get underway now. The bell sounds and here we go. Kicking things off for their respective teams will be August Grey and Tony Nese. The two circle each other and then lock up. Nese muscles Grey into the corner and refuses to give him a clean break, hitting him with a cheap shot and then tagging in Daivari.

Daivari picks up where Nese left off, taking it to Grey, chopping him across the chest so hard he crashes down to the mat. Now Stallion tags himself in and he clotheslines Daivari down. He locks up the arm of Daivari and tags in Grey. Grey does the same and then tags Stallion right back in. Stallion goes right back to work on the right elbow of Daivari, which is taped up and as the announcers are pointing out now, is injured, making it the prime real estate on the body of “The Persian Lion” to focus an attack on.

After taking Ariya down to the mat and wrenching away at the aforementioned injured elbow, he tags Grey back in. Grey ties the arm up and twists it a few times and then again tags Stallion right back in. Stallion hits a double stomp on Daivari for a close near fall that gets Vic Joseph worked up on commentary.

When he finds himself in the wrong corner of the ring, Stallion gets double-teamed by Daivari and Nese, which finally gets Nese tagged back into the match, giving the worn down Daivari a much-needed break on the ring apron to recover. Nese takes over, dominating the action now as Stallion is at the complete mercy of the heel duo at this point in the match.

Nese takes his time picking a worn down Stallion up and blasts him with a sharp chop that sends him crashing back down to the mat. Nese goes for a big vertical suplex but Stallion reverses and ends up tagging Grey in. Grey comes in like a man possessed, hitting a big neck-breaker on Nese. He leap-frogs over Nese and jumps up to the top-rope. He comes flying off with a high cross body that connects.

Now, Grey finds himself temporarily distracted by Daivari on the ring apron, which allows Nese to grab his head and fly over the top-rope down to the floor, where he brings Grey’s noggin’ with him, choking him with his throat getting snapped across the top-rope with great power as he drops to the floor. Nese flies to the top-rope and comes off with a beautiful high spot for a close near fall.

Daivari now tags in and picks up where “The Premier Athlete” left off, taking it to Grey, and in dominant fashion. Daivari gets a near fall and then picks Grey up and blasts him with a nice standing suplex. He tries covering him but again only gets a near fall. He tags Nese back in and puts the boots to Grey on his way out. Stallion is brought over from the ring apron after some trash talk from Daivari gets under his skin.

Meanwhile, Nese gets in a couple of cheap shots behind the referee’s back. Now he’s putting the boots to Grey before dropping down to the mat and locking a head lock / choke in on the newcomer to the purple brand. Grey fights his way back to his feet and out of the choke with punches, however when he goes to leap to his corner for the tag to Stallion, Nese yanks him by his hair down to the mat backwards and then tags Daivari back in.

Daivari fires away at Grey with punches, however Grey starts firing back with shots of his own. The two have a lengthy fistacuff exchange and then Grey goes for the tag, but just as his finger tips near those of Stallion’s, he is pulled back by Daivari, who then tags Nese back in. Nese locks Grey’s body in a body lock with leg-scissors on the mat. Grey starts whipping back-elbows behind him, which breaks the leg-scissor grip Nese had on him.

Grey stands up but before he can take as much as a single step towards his corner, Nese puts a body-lock on him from behind that prevents him from making any movement to his corner. Grey fires more back-elbows behind him, blasting Nese multiple times, however Nese still stops him from making the tag. Now Grey fires away with shots and finally he makes the much-needed tag to Stallion.

Stallion takes the hot tag and flies across the ring, decking Daivari in the corner. He flies from one corner to the other and comes in with a diving low dropkick, blasting Daivari. He picks Daivari up and hits a wicked DDT for a close near fall. He tags Grey in and sets Daivari up for a super kick from Grey, which Stallion follows up with a couple of big shots of his own. Grey follows that up by dumping Daivari to the mat with emphasis and covering him, however Nese hits the ring and breaks things up and blasts Stallion with a super kick that sends him to the floor.

Now with Stallion on the floor, Nese and Daivari make the tag and both stay in the ring. They look for a big double-team finisher on Grey, however Grey fights out of it and by himself, handles Nese and Daivari. Eventually he throws Daivari out of the ring and Stallion comes flying into our screen from the ring, one presumes, crashing onto Daivari and bouncing into the announce table. Back in the ring, Nese tries to finish off Grey, however Grey hangs on. Now we see Daivari on the floor ram Stallion into the steel ring steps. Afterwards, the camera closes in on Daivari doing something dastardly with something in his hand. As it turns out whatever he had he blasted Grey with in a big cheap-shot attack, which led to Nese rolling him up for the 1-2-3. Replays show that Daivari did indeed hit him with a foreign object, which resulted in the pinfall victory.

Winners: Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese