WWE 205 Live returns this evening.

The purple brand program emanates from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live on the WWE Network and Peacock immediately following Friday Night SmackDown.

On tap for tonight’s show is the in-ring debut of Lash Legend, as she takes on Amari Miller, as well as Guru Raaj vs. Andre Chase and Malik Blade vs. Sola Sikoa.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from December 10, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (12/10/2021)

The regular 205 Live trademark cold open intro plays and then we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. The camera pans the venue as the commentary duo welcomes us to the show and gets us ready for the program.

Lash Legend vs. Amari Miller

We head down to the ring for our opening contest, which will see the in-ring debut of a new face here on 205 Live. With that said, Lash Legend’s theme hits and out comes the newcomer for the first bout of the evening.

From there, her opponent, Amari Miller is introduced and we get ready for tonight’s opener in the women’s division. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running.

Early on we see Legend faring well, making a good showing for herself in her debut performance. Miller ends up shifting the momentum into her favor briefly, however it isn’t long before Legend finds herself dishing out the punishment again.

Legend hits some big explosive power spots and has the commentators singing her praises here in her first match on 205 Live. When all is said-and-done, she ends up getting her hands raised in a showcase performance.

Winner: Lash Legend

Guru Raaj vs. Andre Chase

After a brief time out, we head back inside the CWC for our second of three advertised matches here on this week’s purple brand program. The ring announcer begins the formal ring introduction for our first participant in the bout.

Out comes Guru Raaj for our second match this evening. He settles into the ring and then his opponent for this one-on-one contest, Andre Chase, is introduced.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. Early on we see Guru Raaj making a good showing for himself, however when this one wraps up, we see Chase is the one who gets the “W.”

Winner: Andre Chase

Solo Sikoa vs. Malik Blade

It is now main event time here on 205 Live. We see the ring entrance of Solo Sikoa, and he will be taking on Malik Blade in our featured headline bout of the evening.

Early on we see some good back-and-forth action, however from there, it isn’t long before Blade is going well. He ends up getting in some good shots but then finds himself on the defensive.

Sikoa fights back into the lead and stays there, ultimately ending the night early for Blade with a big clothesline that turns him inside-out. From there, Sikoa picks up the victory. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Solo Sikoa