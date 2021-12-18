WWE 205 Live returns this evening on the WWE Network on Peacock.

On tap for tonight’s purple brand program, which emanates from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois is Fallon Henley & Erica Yan vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon, Sarray vs. Lash Legend, as well as Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza vs. Ru Feng & Malik Blade.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from Friday, December 17, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (12/17/2021)

Sarray defeated Lash Legend by pinfall. Legend laid out Sarray after the match out of anger.

Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon defeated Erica Yan and Fallon Henley by pinfall.

Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) defeated Malik Blade and Ru Feng by pinfall.

That will do it for this week’s purple brand program. Thanks for joining us!