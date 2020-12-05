The purple brand is back.

“The Most Exciting Hour on Television” returns from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida on the WWE Network following this week’s installment of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

On tap for this week’s show is Curt Stallion vs. Ariya Daivari and tag-team action with Matt Martel & Chase Parker vs. The Bollywood Boyz.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from Friday, December 4, 2020.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (12/4/2020)

The traditional signature opening video airs to kick off this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network.

The Bollywood Boyz vs. Ever-Rise

From there, we hear the theme of The Bollywood Boyz as Vic Joseph welcomes us to 205 Live on commentary. After that, Sunil and Samir are introduced and begin making their way down to the ring.

As they head to the squared circle, we hear Nigel McGuinness join Joseph on commentary as the two point out the size of The Bollywood Boyz’ camera this week, noting that they are shooting in 4K now.

The duo stops by the commentary table and afterwards, McGuinness continues dancing and goofing off as the announcers are introduced on camera. We hear the fans boo as the theme of Ever-Rise begins playing and the duo of Matt Martel and Chase Parker make their way down to the ring.

The bell sounds and here we go with our opening contest, our first of two matches on tap for this week’s program. As soon as the bell sounds all four men brawl and trade punches, with all four eventually spilling out to the floor to continue their brawl.

Parker settles in the ring with Singh and establishes offensive control before tagging Martel back in. Martel focuses his attack on the arm of Singh and then tags Parker back in. The two hit some double-team spots and then Parker goes to work on the softened up arm of Sunil.

Samir finally tags in and now The Bollywood Boyz take over the offensive momentum in the bout. The Boyz do a good job of cutting the ring in half and utilizing quick tags to keep fresh guys in the ring at all times to continue their dominant run in the offensive driver’s seat as Parker continues to hang on and look to make the tag to Martel.

Parker ducks a top-rope spot that ends up seeing The Singh brothers take each other out on accident. Finally, Parker makes the tag to Martel. Martel takes the hot tag and immediately goes to work on Sunil, as Ever-Rise is back with the offensive momentum in their favor. The two tag again and utilize some double-team offense before tagging yet again to hit their double-team finisher for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Ever-Rise

Curt Stallion vs. Ariya Daivari

After the opening bout ends, we head to some highlights from two days ago of Curt Stallion being attacked by Legado Del Fantasma before getting the opportunity to make his scheduled WWE NXT in-ring debut. Stallion goes one-on-one against Ariya Daivari next on WWE 205 Live.

From there we head to a quick commercial break and when we return, Ariya Daivari’s theme plays and “The Persian Lion” begins making his way down to the ring as the crowd noise turns negative. As he settles in the ring, the old western sounding theme of Curt Stallion begins playing and the headband-wearing WWE PC recruit makes his way to the squared circle for this week’s main event.

McGuinness and Joseph talk about Stallion not being at 100-percent this evening after being only two days removed from the aforementioned sneak attack he endured during the WWE NXT broadcast this week at the hands of Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

The bell sounds and our headline attraction of this week’s purple brand program is officially underway. Some fans break out in a “Let’s go Stallion!” chant as the two lock up and Daivari goes to work on the arm of Stallion. Stallion fights his way out and goes to work on the arm of Daivari. The announcers talk about Daivari likely focusing his offensive attack tonight on the arm that was injured by the attack from Legado Del Fantasma earlier this week.

Daivari taunts Stallion a bit as Stallion tries to loosen his softened arm up before re-engaging. Daivari goes to the break-basket of Stallion with a big boot and follows up with some punches up top until Stallion reverses him and chops the crap out of him. Daivari stumbles around the ring and Stallion chops him again. Daivari pumps the breaks when whipped to the ropes by Stallion, ducking out of the ring for a breather, but Stallion won’t allow it. He follows him out and slams him into the announce table and barricade before playing to the crowd a bit and rolling Daivari back into the ring.

Now Daivari turns the tables and after ending up on the floor, Daivari side-steps Stallion as he comes flying through the ropes looking for a big splash onto Daivari on the floor. Instead, Stallion landed awkwardly on his neck on the barricade wall. The announcers use their serious voices while we watch replays. Stallion gets to the ring apron at eight, falls down and gets back up and into the ring at 9 1/2, just avoiding a count out loss after taking the scary bump into the barricade.

Daivari in true veteran fashion takes advantage of the situation, capitalizing by quickly going to work on the newcomer. He hits a wicked neckbreaker in the ropes and locks a rear chin lock on the 205 Live rookie. He lays Stallion down and drills him with some right hands.

Stallion gets back to his feet and starts showing signs of life. The two trade shots and each hit the ropes, flying off with intentions of landing a cross-body, but they each cross-body into each other in mid-air and both crash to the mat hard. Each are slow to return to their feet but once they do, it is Stallion who is looking the sharper of the two. Stallion begins a nice offensive run that culminates with a DDT off the ropes in the corner for a close near fall.

Curt Stallion is looking for a high-risk move, heading to the top-rope as the announcers bring up his high-risk attempt not going his way earlier. This one doesn’t either, as Daivari hits the ropes to crotch Stallion on the top. Daivari looks to follow-up with a Hammerlock lariat, however Stallion avoids it. Daivari continues to go to work on the 205 Live rookie, blasting him with a super kick that freezes him. Stallion recovers quickly and hits some crazy innovative spot that the announcers didn’t even know what to call. He follows that up with a big splash off the top-rope that goes his way this time. Still, Daivari kicks out at two.

Daivari hits a nice cutter using the top-rope to cut off Stallion’s momentum, but moments later, Stallion avoids a top-rope splash from Daivari. He follows that up by hitting a running twisting headbutt on Daivari and covering him to score the pinfall victory. Excellent match from these two.

Winner: Curt Stallion