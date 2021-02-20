“The Most Exciting Hour in Television” is back, as the latest installment of WWE 205 Live returns on the WWE Network this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Immediately following this week’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the weekly purple brand program returns with two exciting matches scheduled.

On tap for tonight’s Cruiserweight-themed show is Ariya Daivari vs. August Grey in singles competition, as well as a big eight-man tag-team match, with Bolly-Rise — The Bollywood Boyz (Samir & Sunil Singh) and Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel) — taking on the team of Mansoor, Curt Stallion, Jake Atlas and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from Friday, February 19, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (2/19/2021)

This week’s show kicks off with the traditional signature opening video package and then we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., where the two-man commentary team of Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to this week’s show.

From there, we immediately get the first of several ring entrances out of the way for our opening eight-man tag-team contest.

Curt Stallion, Jake Atlas, Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Mansoor vs. Bolly-Rise

As Curt Stallion’s theme plays, he makes his way down to the ring while the ring announcer begins the first of multiple ring introductions. Jake Atlas, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Mansoor also make their way out as Stallion’s tag-team partners.

Out next are two of their four opponents, as Ever-Rise are introduced and the team of Matt Martel and Chase Parker come out. Next are their tag-team partners, the other two members of the new make-shift Bolly-Rise team, as The Bollywood Boyz — Samir and Sunil Singh come down to the ring, stopping by the commentary table as always, where as always, McGuinness gets extra goofy and fun-spirited.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first of two matches scheduled for tonight’s show. Mansoor and one of the members of Ever-Rise kick things off. Things don’t go well for the Ever-Rise member, so he tags out to one of the Bollywood Boyz. Mansoor continues to control the offense and then tags out to Adonis. The tables are immediately turned when Adonis comes in, as one of the Bollywood Boyz takes over and then tags in Martel.

When Martel comes in, however, Adonis hits a series of hip-tosses and takedowns and that shifts the momentum back in his team’s favor. He then tags in Jake Atlas, who comes in for the first time in the match-up. Atlas and Martel go at it, with Atlas getting the better of the exchanges. He hits a nice arm-drag after leaping of the top-rope to pick up some momentum. He leans over and tags in Stallion afterwards.

Stallion picks up where Atlas left off, taking it to Martel until he leans down into a kick to the grill that buys Martel enough time to tag in Parker. Parker comes in but merely takes Martel’s place, as Stallion starts dominating him with mat-wrestling and holds. He leans into the wrong corner, but fares well, as he knocks all three of Parker’s teammates off the apron. This does, however, buy Parker enough time to then take over the offensive control when Stallion returns to the legal action in the ring.

Parker tags Sunil in, who stomps away at Stallion, who is now grounded and completely on the defensive at the mercy of the four-man Bolly-Rise team as Singh goes to work on him now. Adonis ends up tagging in, but he too finds himself on the defensive, as the four members of the make-shift Bolly-Rise team utilize frequent tags to keep fresh men in the ring at all times on the weakened and beaten down Adonis.

Finally, Adonis makes the hot tag to Atlas, who comes in like a man possessed and starts taking over the action, sprinting from one side of the ring to the other, making some stops flying through the ropes to splash onto members of the opposition on the floor as the action starts to get wild inside and outside of the ring. Mansoor tags in and Martel is the legal man for the other side. Mansoor finds himself in the wrong corner of the ring, and a blind tag is made as he heads to the top-rope.

Samir comes in and heads up after Mansoor with Sunil climbing to the top on the other corner. They hit a double team spot and then look for another, but it’s a case of going to the well one too many times, as things don’t work out well for them. Mansoor takes over, blasting his opposition with a nice Falcon Arrow and then there is some confusion as Adonis comes in and the ref finally restores order where Stallion picks up the tag and the win after connecting on a big head butt for the pin fall.

Winners: Curt Stallion, Jake Atlas, Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Mansoor

Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari Attack August Grey

After our opening match, the commentary team of Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness send things to an earlier today backstage segment.

The segment shows August Grey cutting a promo when he is attacked from behind with a chain by the duo of Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

The two leave him laying and walk off. The commentary duo then hype tonight’s main event, which is up next, before sending things to a quick commercial break for some quick WWE Shop and WWE Elimination Chamber ads.

When we return live, the announcers recap some action from this week’s WWE NXT show.

August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari

Once the WWE NXT recap for this week wraps up, we return live inside the CWC in Orlando, FL., where the theme music of Ariya Daivari immediately begins playing.

Out comes Daivari, who is accompanied by “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese. The two make their way down to the ring as the commentators once again bring up their attack on August Grey backstage earlier this evening. As they talk about that, Daivari takes off the very chain that they attacked him with and hands it to Nese, as “The Premier Athlete” makes his way over to join Joseph and McGuinness on guest commentary for tonight’s main event.

As Nese settles into his seat at the commentary table and Daivari settles into the squared circle, the familiar sounds of August Grey’s theme music plays as the charismatic WWE Superstar makes his way down to the ring for tonight’s featured bout of the evening.

The bell sounds and our one-on-one main event is officially underway. Grey immediately charges at Daivari full of rage after seeing him for the first time since the aforementioned backstage attack with the chain earlier in the evening. Things don’t go well for him, however, as Daivari is able to take the early offensive lead.

Grey shucks Daivari off of him with his legs, sending him flying all the way through the ropes and out to the floor. Grey follows out after him, still enraged, as he punches away at Daivari right in front of Nese on the commentary table. He sends Daivari back in the ring and heads to the top-rope, where he walks across the top-rope before flipping and splashing onto Daivari.

He whips Daivari into the corner and sprints in after him, running face-first into a big boot from Daivari. This momentarily allows Daivari into the offensive side of things for the first time since the start of the match, however, Grey quickly re-takes the offensive lead. Daivari fights him off seconds later and is now controlling the baby face star on the mat with a back reverse chin-lock. Grey tries to counter into a back-slide.

He ends up rolling up Daivari, but Daivari kicks out and blasts Grey with a right hand to the jaw. Grey answers back with one of his own and then catches Grey coming off of the ropes with a sleeper-hold. Grey begins to fade but ends up coming to just before his hand falls for a third time. He fires up, but Daivari cuts his comeback short. Daivari continues to control the action until he walks face-first into a loud super kick from Grey.

The ref warns Daivari for pulling the hair as the two finally get back up and start trading shots. Grey blasts Daivari with a big kick and starts to fire up for an apparent full-on comeback. Daivari is struggling to survive now as he is on the outside of the ropes on the ring apron. Grey runs him face-first into the turnbuckles from inside the ring and Daivari bounces off to the floor at ringside. Grey comes flying through the ropes, splashing onto Daivari in front of Nese at the commentary table.

Nese stands up from his seat at the commentary table and dangles the chain in front of Grey, taunting him and asking him how his beatdown backstage was earlier. Grey then turns around into Daivari, who comes flying at him with a running drop kick. He sends him back into the ring and finishes him off with his Hammerlock Lariat, scoring the pin fall victory.

Winner: Ariya Daivari