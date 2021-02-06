The Most Exciting Hour on Television is back in your life, as WWE 205 Live returns this evening on the WWE Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s WWE 205 Live is Jake Atlas vs. August Grey. Additionally, Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz will be in action.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from Friday, February 5, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS

This week’s show kicks off with the traditional signature opening video package and then we shoot live inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

We hear Vic Joseph welcome us to this week’s purple brand program and then the theme music of Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari as they make their way down to the ring for this week’s opening contest.

From there, the music of Ever-Rise plays as Matt Martel and Chase Parker make their way to the squared circle. Finally, The Bollywood Boyz come out and we hear Nigel McGuinness energized on commentary.

Sunil Singh & Matt Martel vs. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

The commentators have some fun with the name Bolly-Rise, playing off of the two team names of the combined duo from The Bollywood Boyz and Ever-Rise.

Singh starts things off for the duo and early on he has some back-and-forth action facing off against Tony Nese. Finally, Singh makes the tag to Martel and Martel makes his first showing in the contest.

We see Nese also make the tag and in comes Daivari after Singh tags back in as well. Daivari is taking it to Singh and talking trash all-along. He grounds Singh and holds his leg as he tags Nese back in. Nese goes to work on the leg of Singh and keeps him in their corner, blasting him with vicious chops.

The more established duo of Nese and Daivari continue to utilize quick tags to keep a fresh man on Singh at all times, effectively cutting the ring in half and keeping him on their side, all-the-while Martel desperately keeps his arm-outstretched in hopes of getting the much-needed tag.

Finally, Martel gets the hot tag and comes into the ring like a man possessed. He gets his team back in the offensive lead and is then hesitant to tag back out. Finally he does, and it isn’t long before things start turning the other direction. When all is said and done, Daivari and Nese manage to score the “W” after Nese blasted Martel with a running knee to the dome while the ref was distracted, setting up the pin for Daivari.

Winners: Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

Jake Atlas vs. August Grey

After some commercials, including a WrestleMania is 64 days away ad and one for WWE Shop sales and specials, we head back to this week’s purple brand program where we shoot to the commentators who do their weekly run down of some of the action from this week’s WWE NXT.

From there, we get ready for our second and final bout of the evening here on this week’s 205 Live show as we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Jake Atlas.

Atlas makes his way down to the ring as the commentators tout him as someone who has championship dreams in his heart. He settles into the ring as he prepares for the one-on-one match he originally had lined up before it was turned into a triple-threat bout at the last minute.

Finally, as his music fades down, the equally familiar tune of August Grey’s theme plays and out comes the rising prospect here on the Cruiserweight-themed show, in very Macho Man-friendly ring attire.

The bell sounds and here we go with this week’s featured contest of the evening, as the commentators talk about the winner of this match rising to a nice spot in the Cruiserweight Championship scene. Early on, Grey and Atlas take things down to the mat and exchange holds and reversals, with each man having their moments.

McGuinness speculates that this match will have somewhat of a feeling out process, which seems to be the case, as Grey controls some ground action early and then Atlas gets a couple of moments to do the same. Back on their feet circling each other, Atlas takes Grey’s back and then slaps a side head lock on him. He switches to a three-quarter nelson / neck crank and he yanks away on it as the crowd tries to rally behind the fun-loving Grey.

Atlas grounds Grey and cranks away on the neck of his opponent even more as he tightens up his squeeze. Grey finally escapes and tries a back-slide but gets no dice. Now we see the two turn up the anger and violence a few notches as the intensity and aggression from both guys clearly goes up a couple of levels. Grey is starting to enjoy some time in the offensive driver’s seat, however it isn’t long before Atlas is back in control of the contest.

Grey fights his way back into the lead. He backs Atlas into the corner and blasts him with a chop that is so loud that is echos throughout the CWC. The commentators ask for another, and he happily obliges as Atlas’ chest immediately starts to show signs of swelling and redness, showing the effectiveness of a couple of knife-edge chops from Grey.

Atlas takes things back over from there, grounding Grey and putting the boots to him to show his tenacious side. He hits a nice standing moonsault for a near fall. He levels Grey with a clothesline and a cutter for another near fall. He picks Grey up and McGuinness speculates that he is looking to put him away, but before he has the opportunity to do so, Grey blasts him in the chops with a big super kick. He knocks Atlas out of the ring, hits the ropes and goes flying as he dives through the ropes, splashing onto Atlas. He rolls Atlas back in the ring and heads to the top-rope. He comes flying off and takes out Atlas. He scores the victory.

Winner: August Grey

After The Match: Nese & Daivari Attack

From there but before he can enjoy any of his success, we see an immediate post-match attack as some of the 205 Live regulars such as Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese hit the ring to attack both guys.

They end up taking out Grey and before they leave, Daivari decides to come back and turn him inside-out with a clothesline. He puts his boot on his jaw and shouts at him that this is his show. He holds his arms out-stretched and wears a big smile as the commentators talk us through the highlights. From there, this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live goes off the air.

