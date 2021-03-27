“The Most Exciting Hour on Television” is back in your life.

WWE 205 Live returns live via Peacock and WWE Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida this evening, featuring the latest action from the Cruiserweight division.

On tap for this week’s purple brand program is The Bollywood Boyz vs. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari in tag-team action, as well as August Grey vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis in one-on-one competition.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, March 26, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (3/26/2021)

The “Then. Now. Forever.” signature hits and then the regular WWE 205 Live opening video package plays to kick off this week’s show.

From there, we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. where we hear Vic Joseph and the returning Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the purple brand program.

Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari vs. The Bollywood Boyz

As the show gets going, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari as “The OGs of 205 Live” make their way down to the ring for our opening contest.

With Nese and Daivari settled into the ring, the theme of The Bollywood Boyz hits and out somes Samir and Sunil Singh as McGuinness immediately turns up the hokeyness on commentary. He has his usual fun as Joseph’s expense as the Singh Bros head over and dance around with them.

The bell sounds and Daivari and Singh kick things off for their respective teams. Daivari backs Singh into a corner and blasts him with punches and chops. He snapmares him down and stomps away at him before taunting him and talking trash to him. He tags in Tony Nese.

Former Cruiserweight Champion “The Premier Athlete” backs Singh up against the ropes and blasts him with a loud chop. He whips him into the ropes and catches him in the fall-away slam position, but Singh reverses and counters. Now we see Singh jump into the offensive lead for the first time in the bout, as he focuses his attack on the arm of Nese, isolating the limb of “The Premier Athlete.”

Singh takes in his brother and the two hit some double-team moves. Singh goes for the cover but Nese kicks out at two. Singh focuses his attack on Nese’s arm as well and then tags in his bro, who picks up where he left off, taking it to “The Premier Athlete.” This doesn’t last long, however, as Nese makes the tag to Daivari, who shifts the momentum back in his team’s favor. Nesee tags back in and picks up where Daivari left off.

Just as Singh was about to make a badly needed tag to his brother, Nese cuts him off and takes it to him some more. He tags Daivari back in and “The Persian Prince” picks up where Nese left off. He knocks the other Singh off the ring apron. Moments later, the legal Singh makes a comeback but has no one to tag, leading to Daivari taking back control of the offense. Singh gets in a hope spot and both guys are down and crawling to their corners looking to make the tag.

Both guys get the tag, but it is Sunil Singh who is in the ring like a man possessed now, taking the hot tag and hitting any-and-everything moving. The Singh Bros look for their double-team finisher, however we see interference from the heel duo resulting in a double-team high-spot from them. When they go to make the follow-up pin to finish The Singh Bros off, the other Singh hits the ring to make the save at the last split-second.

We see The Bollywood Boyz knock Nese and Daivari out to the floor. They hit a crazy high spot from the ring to both opponents on the floor. They bring Daivari back in and hit a top-rope flying elbow drop for a close near fall that Nese hits the ring to break up at the last possible second. Finally, Daivari hits his finisher on the wrong Singh, turns around into a big shot from the right one, but kicks out of the pin attempt that followed. He then hits his own Hammerlock Lariat and scores the pin.

Winners: Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese

August Grey vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

After the opening bout we head to our between-match commercial break for some in-house WWE programming and then we get our usual weekly recap of Cruiserweight action from the weekly WWE NXT show on USA Network.

From there, we get ready for our second of two matches advertised for tonight’s show, as it is almost time for our main event of the evening pitting August Grey one-on-one against Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Once the weekly Cruiserweight action from the NXT on USA show wraps up, we head back inside the CWC where the first of the two competitors in tonight’s main event makes his way down to the ring, followed by his opponent.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our featured attraction bout of the evening here on WWE 205 Live. Both guys trade arm-whips and locks while standing to start this one off. Grey ends up exiting the ring, walking around the ring post and heading back into the ring while still holding onto Adonis’ arm.

Vic Joseph points out that Grey has a great appreciation for what Nigel McGuinness has done throughout his career. Nigel gets a bit bashful and wants to return to calling the action in the ring. We do, which consists of Grey going from one-hold and move to another, putting any-and-everything on “Thee” Adonis that he can think of.

This goes on for a while until a big power slam from Adonis shifts the offensive momentum back into his favor. He goes for a pin attempt afterwards, however Grey kicks out at two. Ashante lays Grey against the ropes and bashes him with forearms ala the late, great Leon “Vader” White. He brings him back to the center of the ring and executes a nice neck-breaker for another near fall.

Joseph on commentary talks about how Adonis has evolved, pointing out the old Adonis would have showboated and gloated to the crowd before going for a pin attempt after a move like that in the past. Adonis continues taking it to Grey, whipping him into the corner so hard that he bounces off the turnbuckles and flies down to the mat. Adonis goes for a cover again, but again Grey kicks out at two.

Grey starts to finally show some signs of life now as the fans break out into dueling chants, with half the crowd chanting in favor of Grey while the other half chants in favor of “Thee” Adonis. Adonis cuts Grey’s comeback attempt short and slaps a rear chin-lock on him to ground him back down to the mat and slow down his momentum.

Finally, Grey starts rallying with the fans on his side and he fights back to his feet. He breaks free from the hold, however Adonis hits him with a knee to the gut and sends him out to the floor. Adonis waits for Grey to get back on the ring apron, however Grey spears into the ribs of Adonis from the outside of the ropes on the ring apron. He whips Adonis into the corner from the ring apron outside the ropes and then climbs to the top-rope for a high cross-body splash as a follow-up.

Back in the ring, Grey has his second, maybe third wind now as he takes it to Adonis for the first time since the beginning stages of the contest. Grey is feeling it now, sensing the victory. He hits a nice brainbuster style suplex and covers Adonis, however Adonis kicks out just in time. He fights back in the offensive lead. He hits his people’s elbow style flashly move and then heads to the top rope. He hits a high cross-body splash but Grey rolls through on the pin attempt. Still, Adonis kicks out at two.

We see Adonis blast Grey with a nice kick when they scramble back to their feet, dropping his challenger and covering him, but again only getting two on the pin attempt. Grey blasts Adonis with a right hand and looks for his version of the Unprettier. Adonis avoids it, but Grey ends up hooking it a second time literally seconds later. He connects. 1-2-3.

Winner: August Grey

After The Match: August Grey Wants Nothing To Do With Ariya Daivari

Once the match wraps up, we see August Grey exit the ring and head to the back as his music plays and highlights are shown as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness recap the match.

We return live and see Grey at the top of the entrance ramp when out of nowhere, out comes Ariya Daivari. “The Persian Prince” claps his hands in support of Grey and tries raising Grey’s hand in victory, however Grey pulls it away.

Grey rejects Daivari’s offer apparently and heads to the back while Daivari continues smiling and clapping as this week’s show goes off the air.