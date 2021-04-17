“The Most Exciting Hour on Television” is back in your life.

WWE 205 Live returns from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida this evening following this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

On tap for tonight’s purple brand program is an exciting pair of matches, as August Grey goes one-on-one against “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese, while Jake Atlas tangles with Ashante “Thee” Adonis in the other advertised contest.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, April 16, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (4/16/2021)

This week’s show kicks off with the new Then. Now. Forever. signature and then we head straight into the trademark official opening video package that starts off the show each and every week.

From there, we hear the voice of Vic Joseph welcoming us to the show, as he is joined by his usual broadcast partner Nigel McGuinness at the commentary table for tonight’s show.

Jake Atlas vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

After that, the theme song for Jake Atlas plays inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. as he makes his way down to the ring while Joseph and McGuinness sing his praises.

As he settles into the squared circle for tonight’s opening contest, his music fades down and the familiar sounds of Ashante “Thee” Adonis’ theme plays as he makes his way down the ramp.

Our first of two advertised matches for tonight’s show is about to get underway. The bell sounds and here we go, as this one is now officially off-and-running.

Straight out of the gate the commentators bring up the noticeably different style being implemented by “Thee” Adonis, which is a more strike-heavy tactic. This doesn’t work out well for him long-term, however, as Atlas takes him to the ground and isolates his arm, focusing his offensive attack on the limb here in the early goings.

Atlas misses a move and Adonis capitalizes, shifting the offensive momentum in his favor as he now goes to work on Atlas for the first prolonged period of the bout thus far. He hits a nice knee strike that widens the gap and he is now seemingly in a comfortable lead with real estate in the offensive driver’s seat at this point in the contest.

We see Jake shine briefly for a hope spot, however Atlas blasts him with a huge dropkick that knocks him off the ropes and sends him crashing out to the floor at ringside. Adonis follows out after him and whips him into the ringside barricade and then the steel steps before rolling him back into the ring and going for the cover. Atlas kicks out at two.

Adonis secures a Fujiwara armbar on his opponent now as he dominates the action on the mat late in the match. Atlas escapes and now he is starting to show signs of life, fighting back and shifting the momentum back into his favor as the fans rally behind him inside the Capitol Wrestling Center, which the commentators point out on the broadcast as Atlas heads to the top-rope.

Atlas settles in on the top-rope and Adonis comes up after him, only to be knocked down by Atlas. He runs back and throws him off with a military press. Adonis now heads to the top-rope himself and comes flying off with a cross-body splash into a pin attempt. Atlas again manages to kick out at two. He fires up and takes back over the offense, culminating with his awesome top-rope cartwheel DDT for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Jake Atlas

Update On Cruiserweight Title Landscape Following This Week’s NXT

August Grey vs. Tony Nese

Now we’re back live and we see the colorful titan tron video graphics for the first competitor involved in our second and final match of the evening here on this week’s edition of WWE 205 Live — August Grey.

As Grey makes his way down to the ring, we see highlights from two weeks ago on WWE 205 Live where Grey had things set to be the first victory over undefeated rising contender Mansoor by count-out, only to refuse to accept to win that way and roll him back in the ring, only to lose literally seconds later.

When the recap package from the Grey-Mansoor match two weeks ago ends, we return live to see Grey settled in the ring as Nigel and Vic comment on his bright, colorful ring jacket.

From there, his music dies down and the familiar sounds of “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese’s theme plays as he makes his way out accompanied by “The Persian Prince” Ariya Daivari.

Our main event of the evening here on this week’s purple brand program is just moments away. Ariya Daivari joins Nigel and Vic on guest commentary for this match. Nese shows off the double-biceps pose to his buddy from the ring and then the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

We see Nese immediately fireman’s carry Atlas down to the mat. He rolls over to one knee and does a side-biceps pose to him in taunting fashion. The two lock-up again and this time it is Grey who takes down “The Premier Athletre.” They wrestle back up and Grey takes him back down again.

Daivari talks about being somewhat impressed by Grey in recent weeks, although he is hesitant to offer too much praise. Grey gets the better of another exchange with Nese in the ring and then he decides to taunt him in similar fashion to “The Premier Athlete” himself by randomly doing some jumping-jacks in Nese’s face.

This backfires, however, as it definitely lit a fire under Nese and sparked the beginning of him shifting the offensive momentum in his favor in this match. This doesn’t last long, however, as Grey cuts his offense short for the time being and then a few moments later, after missing a top-rope spot, Grey found himself on the receiving end of a prolonged beatdown at the hands of the veteran performer on the Cruiserweight-focused brand.

Nese looks to turn the violence meter up a few notches as he begins attempting to untie the turnbuckle padding covering the steel buckle in the corner, however he is caught by the referee. Thankfully so for his sake, too, as moments later Grey launched him into the corner face-first into the top turnbuckle. Nese fights back, though, and is now once again taking it to Grey.

Grey starts to show signs of life, hitting some hurricanrana’s and going up and over Nese, only to be blasted with a stiff kick to the jaw from “The Premier Athlete” on the mat. Nese follows that up by putting Grey in a body-lock with his legs, squeezing the life out of the promising young rising talent in WWE’s cruiserweight division.

He finally escapes and fires up for a big comeback. He connects with a flurry of punches and kicks and then catches Nese with a jawbreaker as well as a neckbreaker. He hits a big spot off the top but opts not to go for the pin. Nese starts to show signs of life, forcing Grey to stay on his toes to hold his offensive lead late in this match. Grey ends up catching Nese with a Codebreaker-style move but Nese recovers quickly and goes to work on Grey with a wide assortment of kicks.

Grey answers back with a kick of his own, a super-kick that sends Nese down to the mat. Nese pops back up, but is sent over the ropes by a big shot from Grey, he crashes on the floor at ringside and bounces up and onto the announce table crashing into the commentators. He heads back in the ring as the referee continues her count on Nese. Grey decides again he doesn’t want to win this way, similar to the Mansoor situation that was covered with a highlight package at the start of this match. He jumps back out and brings Nese back in the ring and again it almost backfires, however this time he double-counters the pin reversal and ends up scoring the 1-2-3 and pulling off the victory himself.

Winner: August Grey

