“The Most Exciting Hour on Television” is back in your life.

WWE 205 Live returns from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida this evening following this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

On tap for tonight’s purple brand program is an exciting pair of matches, as Sunil Singh & Chase Parker take on Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari with the fate of Bolly-Rise on the line, while August Grey looks to end Mansoor’s undefeated streak.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, April 2, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (4/2/2021)

The usual weekly signature opening package plays to kick off this week’s edition of the weekly Cruiserweight themed show here on the WWE Network and on Peacock.

From there, we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, where Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to this week’s show.

August Grey vs. Mansoor

After that, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of August Grey, as he makes his way down to the ring for this week’s opening contest and first of two advertised bouts.

The 44-0 undefeated contender Mansoor then makes his way down to the ring, as he looks to improve to 45-0 with a win over the rising star August Grey here tonight.

We hear dueling chants from the members of the WWE Universe featured inside the CWC, as half of the fans chant for Grey and the other half for Mansoor, which McGuinness points out on commentary, as the action gets underway here in the early goings.

Grey takes Mansoor down with a side head lock. He controls him on the mat momentarily, however Mansoor gets back to his feet and backs Grey into the corner of the ring. He gives him a clean break and the action continues. Mansoor counters an arm-drag attempt by Grey and takes him down.

Moments later, Grey reverses Mansoor and once again has him controlled on the mat in a side head-lock. Back on their feet, the intensity and pace picks up in this match as Mansoor clotheslines Grey down with authority as Vic and Nigel talk about the physicality in this match turning up a few notches over the past couple of minutes.

Now things are all Mansoor as he goes to work on Grey, dominating the action at this point in the contest and taking it to his charismatic opposition. He grounds him and the fans start to rally behind Grey. Grey sends Mansoor out to the floor and he hits the ropes and takes flight with a big dive, crashing onto the undefeated prospect on the floor.

Back in the ring, Grey heads to the top-rope and comes flying off with a big splash. He hits a follow-up neck-breaker and nips up and fires up, playing to the fans and pounding the top ropes like the Ultimate Warrior as he stalks his opponent, waiting for him to get up. Mansoor does and Grey hoists him up, only for Mansoor to escape out of the back door.

The two end up on the mat exchanging pin attempts back-and-forth for a while and then things build up to a crazy spot that sees Grey leap up to the top-rope next to Mansoor where in one swift motion he hits a top-rope super-Russian leg-sweep. Insanity. Moments later, Mansoor fires up and is hitting Grey with any-and-everything in his arsenal, but is having trouble keeping Grey down for a three count.

Mansoor climbs up to the top-rope and flies off with a moonsault attempt, however nobody is home. Grey pops up and blasts Mansoor with a super kick and then hits his version of the Unprettier. He covers him but Mansoor kicks out at two. Grey picks him up again and hits an Unprettier after walking the ropes in the corner for added emphasis. When he goes to cover him, Mansoor spills out to the floor.

The ref gets all the way up to the count of nine as a lifeless Mansoor lays out of it on the floor. Grey decides right at nine that he doesn’t want to win that way. He heads out and rolls Mansoor back in the ring, but immediately, Mansoor rolls him up and scores the 1-2-3.

Winner: Mansoor

Latest Cruiserweight Action On WWE NXT

After the opening bout we head to our between-match commercial break for some in-house WWE programming and then we get our usual weekly recap of Cruiserweight action from the weekly WWE NXT show on USA Network.

A video package airs showing highlights from two days ago on WWE NXT of the ongoing issues between both Cruiserweight Champions Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin leading into their title unification ladder match at night two of the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver special.

Sunil Singh & Chase Parker vs. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

The announcers promote the upcoming main event, pointing out that this match will have high stakes, as Singh and Parker have vowed to break up Bolly-Rise if they can’t get the job done tonight against the O.G.’s of 205 Live.

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of Ariya Daivari, as “The Persian Prince” and Tony Nese, “The Premier Athlete,” make their way down to the ring for our main event, and our second of two advertised matches for tonight’s show.

As Daivari and Nese settle into the squared circle for tonight’s featured attraction bout, the familiar sounds of the theme song of Ever-Rise plays as they make their way out after The Bollywood Boyz. The team of Sunil Singh and Chase Parker will be representing Bolly-Rise, possibly for the last time if they can’t get the job done tonight.

The bell sounds and it will be Daivari and Singh kicking things off for their respective teams. Daivari establishes the early offensive control and then tags in Nese. “The Premier Athlete” picks up where “The Persian Prince” left off, taking it to one-half of The Bollywood Boyz as the commentators sing his praises.

Singh starts fighting back, and after getting in a couple of spots, things are shifted back into the favor of Nese and Daivari, who start to use quick tags to keep a fresh man on the weakened Singh at all times. Things build to a spot on the floor where we almost see things break down with outside interference, but instead, order is restored and the action continues in the ring with Nese and Daivari still very much in control of the bout.

Finally, Singh shows signs of life again and buys himself some time with a hope spot. Both guys are down and out. They crawl to their corners, with both guys looking to make the tag. They both do, however it is Parker who takes the hot tag and is on fire, hitting any-and-everything that moves in the ring and taking out Daivari and Nese both by himself.

Things build to a double-team spot by the two members of Bolly-Rise represented in this match, however the follow-up pin attempt is broken up. Nese then takes over and goes on an offensive rampage, culminating with a springboard moonsault. He tags Daivari in. Daivari heads to the top rope and hits a flying Persian splash for a close near fall, that is ultimately broken up by Nese.

We see Samir Singh out on the floor with something in his hands. Meanwhile, Nese sends Parker to the floor and hits a follow-up dive splashing onto him. Back in the ring, Daivari takes the foreign object only to get caught by the ref. As he pleads his case, Sunil rolls him up and steals the victory out of nowhere. Bolly-Rise lives! The commentators act like this is possibly the biggest upset in 205 Live history. Bolly-Rise have a big celebration after the match as the commentators run us through some highlights of the match before wrapping up this week’s show. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Sunil Singh & Chase Parker