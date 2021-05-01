“The Most Exciting Hour on Television” is back in your life.

WWE 205 Live returns from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida this evening following this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

On tap for tonight’s purple brand program is an exciting pair of matches, as August Grey & Jake Atlas take on The Bollywood Boyz, while Ever-Rise squares off against The OGs of 205 Live — “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, April 30, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (4/30/2021)

This week’s show kicks off with the newly updated “Then. Now. Forever.” signature that starts every show and then we head directly into the trademark 205 Live opening theme and video.

From there, we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. where we hear Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show.

Jake Atlas & August Grey vs. The Bollywood Boyz

After that, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of Jake Atlas. He makes his way down to the ring and poses on the top turnbuckle as his music fades down. His tag-team partner for tonight, August Grey, makes his way out looking like a modern day mini-“Macho Man” Randy Savage.

We shoot over for our first look at the commentary duo of Nigel McGuinness and Tom Phillips at ringside. After a quick word from them, the theme for The Bollywood Boyz hits and out comes Samir & Sunil Singh with their camera and fun-loving dancing.

The Singh Bros make their way over to McGuinness and Phillips. Phillips tells them to welcome their new ring announcer Samantha Irvin. They head over and dance with her as she wears a big smile on her face. They finally enter the ring and do their pose.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first of two matches scheduled for tonight’s show. It will be Grey and Sunil Singh kicking things off for their respective teams in this one. Singh slaps a side-head lock on Grey and muscles him around. He uses the turnbuckles in the corner to elevate himself and take Grey down to the mat, where he tightens up his squeeze on the head lock.

Grey works his way back to his feet and escapes the clutches of The Bollywood Boy. He starts to get in some offense of his own, as we see the two exchange back-and-forth strikes before they each ultimately tag out to their respective tag-team partners.

With Atlas and Samir in the ring as the legal men now, we see Atlas immediately jump into the offensive lead. He beats Samir from pillar to post and the action even briefly makes its’ way out to the floor at ringside. Atlas brings Singh back in the ring and tags Grey back in.

August Grey re-enters the ring as the legal man now, however he only spends a few seconds in the squared circle, getting in a couple of quick shots on Singh and then tagging Atlas right back into the bout. Atlas grounds his opposition and goes to work on Singh with submission work on the mat. He squeezes the life out of The Bollywood Boy with his legs around his mid-section. He eventually lets him go and tags Grey back in.

From there, Grey picks up where Atlas left off, taking it to Singh. He whips him chest-first into the turnbuckles in the corner with authority. Singh starts to show signs of life as he crawls towards his corner. Grey grabs his leg so Singh kicks himself free, which launches Grey into his own corner. Atlas tags back in, however Singh makes the tag as well.

With the fresh Singh Bro in the mix now as the legal man, we see The Bollywood Boyz go on a bit of an offensive spree, as they fire up and take over control of the action. Both guys end up in the ring where they take out Grey. The legal member of the team heads to the top-rope and comes flying off with a flying elbow smash to the rib-cage of Atlas. He immediately goes for the cover, however Atlas manages to kick out before the count of three.

Moments later we see Grey tag back in and Atlas blasts Singh with a super kick. Singh, unaware that a tag had been made, is the victim of a top-rope splash from Grey, who follows up with the pin fall to earn the victory for his team.

Winners: Jake Atlas & August Grey

Tony Atlas & Ariya Daivari vs. Ever-Rise

As soon as the opening bout wraps up, we see the winning team of Jake Atlas and August Grey head up the aisle and to the back, when all of a sudden we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for “The Premier Athlete.”

On that note, the OGs of 205 Live — Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari — make their way out and walk right past the duo of Atlas and Grey, as they head down to the ring for their main event tag-team match, which is up next. With that said, we head to a quick commercial break for some in-house ads from WWE, followed by the usual recap of Cruiserweight action from the weekly WWE NXT show on Tuesday night.

Once the weekly NXT recap segment wraps up, we return live inside the CWC where we see Atlas and Daivari waiting in the ring for the ring entrance of their opponents for the featured bout of the evening on this week’s edition of WWE 205 Live.

From there, we hear the official theme song for Ever-Rise, and out comes the duo of Matt Martel and Chase Parker. The two settle into the squared circle as the commentary duo of Phillips and McGuinness get in their final words before the main event of the show.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our second of two scheduled matches. Martel and Nese will be kicking things off for their respective teams in this one. We see The OGs of 205 Live quickly jump off to the early offensive lead, as Nese quickly establishes the upper-hand over Martel.

Daivari tags in and picks up where “The Premier Athlete” left off, taking it to Martel as Parker tries to shout words of encouragement to his partner to get to the corner and make the tag. Daivari is having none of that, as he keeps Martel on his half of the ring. He keeps him grounded and tags Nese back into the bout.

Nese comes back in and goes right back to work on Martel, as this one-sided beatdown continues. The fans break out in a negative chant aimed at Nese and Daivari, however all that does is anger “The Premier Athlete” and fuel his offensive drive. He gets in some shots on a grounded Martel and then gloats to the fans by doing some sit-ups.

After that, Nese heads over and tags Daivari back into the ring. “The Persian Prince” hits Martel with a few shots and then snap-mares him down to the mat. He slaps a rear chin lock on him as the fans try and rally behind Martel in hopes of willing Ever-Rise into competitive form. Daivari makes sure nothing of the sort happens, however, as he continues to dominate Martel and boast to the WWE Universe inside the CWC all-the-while.

“The Persian Prince” heads over and blasts Parker with a completely unnecessary cheap shot while he was standing on the ring apron cheering on his partner. Martel finally buys himself some time with a hope spot. He tries to make it over to his side of the ring to make a much-needed tag to Parker, however as he gets close, Nese runs around the ring from the floor and yanks Parker off the apron, blasting him with a cheap shot.

Back in the ring, Daivari is back to controlling the action, taking it to Martel. He tags in Nese, who does his beautiful leaping slingshot spot from the corner of the ring into a moonsault. Daivari immediately follows up with a top-rope splash for a close near fall. Parker, fresh as a daisey — as McGuinness points out on commentary — finally gets the sorely-needed tag from Martel.

Parker takes the hot tag and is fired up like a man possessed, taking out both Nese and Daivari with a wide-variety of fast-paced, high-impact offense. He hits a Gory special and then a crazy spinning neck-breaker off the top-rope on Nese for a close near fall. Daivari ends up illegally entering the ring to blast the Ever-Rise member with some cheap shots to buy Nese some time. When he recovers, Nese makes the tag to Daivari.

Daivari re-enters the ring, where Nese remains, and the two hit a quick double-team spot on Martel, who recently tagged back into the match and is already looking like a car crash victim from the prolonged beating he took throughout the first several minutes of the contest. Daivari and Nese hit crazy back-to-back spots, culminating with the wicked top-rope 450 splash from “The Premier Athlete” on the already beaten down Martel. He goes for the immediate pin attempt afterwards, yet somehow Martel found it in himself to kick out before the count of three.

Finally, Martel shows signs of life again, blasting Nese with a shot and then making it to his corner to tag Parker back in. The two hit a top-rope double team spot on Nese for a close near fall of their own, however “The Premier Athlete” hangs on. Martel tags back in and gets Nese in a Boston Crab and just as it looked like Nese might tap out, in comes Daivari with a super kick to break things up. Seconds later, it looked like Nese was going to finish off Ever-Rise, however they hit the ring with an illegal member blasting him with a super kick to break up the attempted finish.

All four men end up in the ring briefly as all hell breaks loose. We see Nese go for a cartwheel spot on one of the members of Ever-Rise on the floor from the ring apron, however things don’t go as he planned, and this leads to the finish, as seconds later we see Ever-Rise hit a cool double-team spot that leads to the follow-up pin fall victory. Excellent main event here on this week’s WWE 205 Live.

Winners: Ever-Rise