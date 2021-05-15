“The Most Exciting Hour on Television” is back in your life.

WWE 205 Live returns from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida this evening following this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

On tap for tonight’s purple brand program is an exciting pair of matches, as Ari Sterling goes one-on-one against “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese, while Asher Hale takes on Ariya Daivari in singles action in the other advertised bout of the evening.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, May 14, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (5/14/2021)

The traditional opening video package kicks off the show and then we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. as the commentary duo of Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show by touting two first-time ever match-ups on the card for tonight.

Ariya Daivari vs. Asher Hale

With that said, the familiar sounds of the theme song of “The Persian Prince” plays as Ariya Daivari makes his way down to the ring for tonight’s opening contest.

From there, the theme for a newcomer to the scene on 205 Live plays as Asher Hale makes his way down to the ring. The bell sounds and the fans start chanting “Where is Tony? Where is Tony?” prompting Phillips on commentary to plug tonight’s main event, which features “The Premier Athlete” himself, with Tony Nese going one-on-one against Ari Sterling.

We see these two lock-up and Hale has a good start to this contest, all-the-while the commentators talk about his MMA submission experience and skills. Daivari tries using some veteran experience to shift the momentum into his favor, however a headlock takeover from Hale keeps things in his field of play for the time being.

Finally, “The Persian Prince” hits Hale with a knee to the ribs that lets him take the offensive driver’s seat for a bit, as he follows up with a big super kick and a nice drop kick. Hale cuts Daivari’s offensive run short, as he takes him out with a big shot and regains control of the action. He knocks him out to the floor and then blasts him with a running knee.

Hale rolls Daivari back into the ring, and as he comes in after him, he watches as “The Persian Prince” begs off, and then uses the momentary hesitation on the part of Hale to take back over control of the match. He hits a nice follow-up shot and then catches Hale inside the ropes, teeing off on the 205 Live newcomer as he was unable to properly protect himself. Daivari slaps a sleeper-hold on Hale that brings him down to the mat.

Moments later, Hale tries to fight his way out, but Daivari does a good job of keeping the hold applied. He eventually gets out of the hold but Daivari remains in control of the bout until finally Hale catches Daivari with a big shot. He hits a nice follow-up and then executes a beautiful northern lights suplex. He catches Daivari with a DDT after walking the turnbuckles in the corner. He goes for a follow-up pin attempt, however Daivari kicks out after two.

We see Hale try to head to the top-rope, but Daivari recovers and brings Hale off the hard way. He then follows that up with a picture-perfect frogsplash off the top-rope. He goes for the cover but somehow Hale kicks out. Daivari picks him up and talks trash in his face. He goes for the lariat but Hale reverses and counters with a unique roll-up for a 1-2-3 pin fall victory out of nowhere.

Winner: Asher Hale

BollyRise Hanging Out Backstage

After the break, we shoot backstage where we see all four members of BollyRise — The Bollywood Boyz (Samir & Sunil Singh) and Ever-Rise (Matt Martel & Chase Parker). They talk about their viewing habits and talk among themselves about the new faces on the scene in 205 Live, such as Asher Hale, Ari Sterling and Ikemen Jiro.

From there, we see our recap of Cruiserweight action from the weekly NXT show from this past Tuesday night, as highlights are shown of the two out of three falls match for the Cruiserweight title between KUSHIDA and Santos Escobar.

Tony Nese vs. Ari Sterling

Now it’s time for our second of our two matches scheduled for tonight’s show, as we shift gears and prepare for our main event of the evening — another first-time-ever match-up pitting “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese against another newcomer on the scene on 205 Live — Ari Sterling.

With that said, the familiar sounds of “The Premier Athlete” plays and one of the OGs of 205 Live makes his way down to the ring for our headline bout.

As Nese settles inside the squared circle, his music dies down and then the theme for Ari Sterling plays and one of the fresh faces in the Cruiserweight division makes his way to the ring, sporting purple and orange dyed hair to match his ring attire of the same colors.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our final match of the evening. The fans break out into a “Where’s Daivari? Where’s Daivari?” chant to match the “Where’s Tony? Where’s Tony?” one that kicked off the opening contest earlier in the program.

These two trade shots in the early goings and then quickly it becomes clear to the commentary team that the strategy of “The Premier Athlete” is to wear out the gas tank of the newcomer with his experience and assumed superior cardio. Nese grounds his opposition and starts to get a bit cocky.

Sterling finds his opening and strikes, shifting the momentum in this match in his favor, grounding Nese and hitting him with a crazy standing corkscrew-splash type of spot. Nese rolls out to the floor, but Sterling goes out after him and blasts him with a couple of chops. He rolls him back in the ring, but Nese pulls the ring apron over Sterling’s head before he can follow in after him.

Nese blasts Sterling with a big kick while his vision was impaired due to the ring apron covering his face. “The Premier Athlete” heads out to the floor to deliver some additional punishment to Sterling and then brings him back in the ring, where he continues to work over his opponent, whom he keeps grounded for the most part.

The second Sterling finds some wiggle room and is able to return to a vertical base, he quickly shifts the momentum back into his own favor, peppering Nese with strikes that leaves him out on his feet in the corner. Sterling goes to the opposite corner of the ring and charges at Nese, but “The Premier Athlete” catches him coming in.

From there, Nese hits a spinning kick to the dome of Sterling that nearly ends his night. He slaps a body-lock around his ribs with his legs and squeezes the life out of him as Sterling looks for a way out, eventually finding one by blasting Nese with some elbows. The two head to the top-rope and it is Sterling who takes Nese down the hard way with some innovative offense.

We see a potential brief timing issue where the two appear to collide a bit as Sterling goes for a clothesline. Regardless, Sterling connects and then follows up by knocking Nese out of the ring. From there he hits a moonsault on Nese on the floor. He goes to slingshot himself over the top back into the ring, but Nese catches him with a kick as he was in mid-air. Nese goes to the top for the 450-splash but misses.

Sterling tries quickly rolling Nese up afterwards, however Nese kicks out after the count of two. Sterling hits a flipping leg drop to the back of the neck of Nese that nearly ends his night, but again “The Premier Athlete” hangs in there. Nese ends up catching Sterling with his running knee strike moments later. He follows that up with a modified Styles Clash looking moves, a signature move of Nese’s and somehow Sterling still manages to kick out during the follow-up pin attempt.

Nese talks trash in Sterling’s face and says he doesn’t belong on his show. He loses his cool and gets caught with a knee in the face by Sterling. He follows that up with a release power bomb on the OG of 205 Live. He tries to pin him after that, but Nese just manages to kick out. Sterling heads to the top-rope but Nese comes alive and heads up after him. Sterling knocks him down but Nese hits a cartwheel and tries leaping into a strike into Sterling. Sterling kicks him instead and comes off the top. Nese hits him with a suplex in the corner, however, and follows up with another running Nese for the 1-2-3. Very good main event on 205 Live this week.

Winner: Tony Nese

