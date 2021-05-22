“The Most Exciting Hour on Television” is back in your life.

WWE 205 Live returns from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida this evening following this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

On tap for tonight’s purple brand program is an exciting pair of matches, as Asher Hale goes one-on-one against Ari Sterling in a battle of fresh faces on the scene in the Cruiserweight division, while fellow newcomer Ikemen Jiro teams up with August Grey to take on The Bollywood Boyz — Samir & Sunil Singh.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, May 21, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (5/21/2021)

Show Opening

We kick off the Friday, May 21, 2021 edition of 205 Live as we head into the traditional opening video package. As the video comes to an end and the opening theme continues, the camera then pans over the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center located in Orlando, Florida. At this point we head over to the announcer’s table located at ringside where the commentary duo of Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness officially welcome us to the show!

Ari Sterling vs Asher Hale

As Phillips and McGuinness wrap up their run-down of the Friday Night 205 Live line-up, the commentary duo then send us over to the ring as we prepare to get the first official match-up of the evening underway. Out first for this one-on-one singles match. We get the ring entrances for both competitors before the referee heads to the center of the ring where he proceeds to signal for the bell. The bell rings and the match is officially underway!

To start the action, both men go straight for a lock up. Ari Sterling ducks to the back and puts Asher Hale in a waist lock. Hale reverses the hold. Sterling ducks out in a unique way. Hale applies a wristlock. Sterling uses an assist from the ropes to reverse the hold. Hale catches Sterling in the same hold again. Sterling breaks free with a stiff shoulder tackle.

Sterling hits a heavy elbow to the side of Hale’s face after being put in another waist lock. Sterling surprises Hale with a Top Rope Dragon Rana followed by a perfect spinning heel kick! On the outside, Sterling flies over the ropes with a well scouted Asai moonsault. Hale turns things around by throwing Sterling towards the guardrail. Hale throws Sterling back into the ring by the eighth count.

Back in the ring, Sterling gets hit with a dropkick, then locked in a straitjacket hold. Sterling flips out and puts the same hold on Hale. Hale lands a big kick. Hale’s confidence continues with a kick to the hamstring of Sterling. Hale adds more punishment towards Sterling’s legs with a nasty dragon screw! Sterling finds himself with a pele kick and toehold on Hale. Flying off the ropes, Sterling hits a running 450 splash!

Hale flies off the top rope with a sunset flip. Hale locks Sterling up with an agonizing Indian Deathlock. Sterling finds the rope and grabs on. Hale continues to punish Sterling’s legs. Sterling traps Hale with a small package. Hale kicks out. Sterling rolls Hale up with a crucifix pin. Same results. Both men trade near-fall attempts. Sterling hits a pele kick, followed by a pump kick. Sterling turns Hale inside out with a flipping sidewalk slam for the pinfall victory!

Winner: Ari Sterling

Ikemen Jiro & August Grey vs. The Bollywood Boyz

We head to the ring now for the MAIN EVENT match-up for the Friday, May 21, 2021 edition of WWE 205 Live following the entrances of our competitors for the match. The referee moves to the center of the ring and signals for the bell. The bell rings and our match is officially underway!

To start the action, August Grey and Samir Singh start the match. Sami puts Grey in a tight headlock, driving him down on the mat. Grey rolls through. Grey goes for the same move set Samir had him in moments ago. Back on their feet, Grey rolls Samir through with a crucifix pin. Samir kicks out. Samir responds with the same exact pin. Grey kicks out. Samir makes a tag to Sunil Singh. The Bollywood Boyz join forces with a double shoulder tackle on Grey. Ikemen Jiro makes his way into the ring with a tag.

With Jiro now in the ring, he immediately drops Sunile over nd over, Sunile quickly making his way back to his feet each time he’s taken down. This leads Jiro to deliver several strikes with his jacket to Sunile before following up with a back suplex. Next Samir is knocked off the apron before Jiro lands a Moonsault to Sunil for the cover. Sunil is able to kick out at the two to continue the match. Jiro looks for a Swanton Bomb as Sunil makes his way back to his feet, evading the attempt by Jiro.

Finally, Sunile drops Jiro and the Bollywood Boys take advantage of some double team action that that ends with Samir making a brief tag in. A short period of back and forth action before we see Grey pull Samir out of the ring after Samir tags in Sunil. Jiro climbs up to the top rope and sends Sunil crashing down towards the mat with a top rope rana! To end the match, Jiro lands a sharp knee strike for the cover, getting the three count pin and win!

Winner: Ikemen Jiro & August Grey

That’s the show!