WWE 205 Live Results 6/26/2020

The WWE Cruiserweight division is back on display this evening, as WWE 205 Live returns with a new episode on the WWE Network immediately following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown (6/26/2020) show.

The only match advertised in advance of this week’s WWE 205 Live show is Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese.

Featured below are our complete WWE 205 Live results from the June 26, 2020 episode.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (6/26): ORLANDO, FL.

This week’s show kicks off with the usual weekly signature opening video, complete with the cool 205 Live theme song. From there, we shoot inside the WWE PC where Isaiah “Swerve” Scott makes his way down to the ring.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Tony Nese

As he continues to make his way to the ring, we take a glimpse at our announce team for the first time tonight, and it’s a special one this week with Drew Gulak filling in for Corey Graves to call this week’s Cruiserweight action alongside Byron Saxton.

After our check-in with the 205 Live commentary team for tonight, “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese’s music hits and he makes his way down to the ring for our opening contest. The bell sounds and here we go.

The two lock-up and get a clean break. Nese showboats and shows off afterwards. The crowd is already getting fired up before this one really gets going. Gulak is putting Nese over strong on commentary, praising him for his grip strength and his striking ability — particularly when he is determined.

As Gulak continues to sing the praises, the action in the ring hits the mat and “Swerve” gets Nese’s leg stuck in a submission hold of some kind. It doesn’t last long, however, as Nese fights his way back to his feet where he pushes Scott into the corner and smacks him.

This fires up “Swerve” Scott, who blasts Nese with some shots before bringing the match back down to the mat, where he goes to work on the arm of “The Premier Athlete.” Nese fights to his feet and tries to escape, but Scott takes Nese back down to the mat and goes to work on the arm again. He switches to a side head lock. Nese rolls him for a pin attempt, but “Swerve” rolls back into control.

They fight to their feet again, however yet again, Scott gets Nese back down to the mat. Nese reverses and now he’s controlling “Swerve” on the mat Scott tries reversing, and he does. Now he’s got Nese stuck in a rear chin lock. Nese ultimately fights back to a vertical position. He pushes Scott in the corner and gets a clean break from the referee. Scott goes up to the top and misses a flip spot, but catches a big kick.

Nese lands a kick of his own but seconds later, “Swerve” gets “The Premier Athlete” back on the mat and immediately locks his arm up again. Nese starts using some heel tactics once he breaks free. The action spills out to the floor where Nese shows Scott the ring steps and asks him if he remembers that. As he goes to ram his head into said-ring-steps, Scott puts his foot on them to avoid the attempt. Scott now blasts Nese with some good shots.

The two continue to brawl around the ring. Now up on the ring apron, Nese hits a belly-to-back suplex / slam on the edge of the ring. Scott bounces down to the floor while Nese rolls in the ring and lets the referee begin her count. Scott makes it back into the ring before being counted out.

Nese is like a shark in blood-filled water now, as he senses his victim Scott is wounded and ready to be prey for the predator that is “The Premier Athlete.” As he continues to deliver punishment, he gets a little too comfortable, and it starts to pay now as “Swerve” Scott fires up on offense. Nese cuts Scott’s hope spot short, as he takes back over on offense after Scott gets in a couple shots. Nese shows amazing agility, grace and poise with a slingshot spot from outside the ring onto Scott inside the squared circle for a near fall.

After only getting two on the pin attempt, Nese hoists Scott up for a nice suplex. The announcers talk about Nese targeting the lower back of his opponent now. As they say that, he stomps away at the lower back of Scott. Scott fires up now as he gets back to his feet. He blasts Nese with sharp knife-edge chops, only for Nese to answer back with a solid smack to the mouth. The announcers talk about Nese’s disrespectful slap likely doing nothing but firing up Scott.

Scott, showing pure will, is firing up again on offense now as he looks to make his comeback. He reverses a suplex attempt by Nese and then leaps to the top-rope in a single bounce, ala Superman on to the top of a building. Nese goes up to the top-rope after Scott. Nese hits a big spinning back-kick to the grill of a seated Scott after Scott hits a top-rope sunset flip pin attempt that only gets “Swerve” the count of two from the referee. Nese now locks Swerve in a leg-scissors around his body. He begins to squeeze as the fans try and clap to rally behind “Swerve” Scott. The clapping quickly dies out, but regardless, Scott uses strikes to fight his way out of the hold.

“You’ll never be better than me, Scott!” yells Nese as both guys struggle to make it back to their feet. Nese smacks Scott in the grill one-time too many, as he clearly visibly upset “Swerve” with his latest disrespectful slap, and now Isaiah Scott has completely come alive. He fires up with a wild striking combination. He hits a nice diving uppercut off the second rope. He knocks Nese to the floor and is now on the ring apron. He hits a running kick to the grill. Back in the ring, Scott hits a Flatliner on Nese for a near fall.

“Swerve” Scott looks for the House Call but Nese has it well-scouted. Seconds later, Nese locks Scott in the Boston Crab. Scott crawls to the ropes but right as he’s about to grab the rope, Nese pulls him back to the middle of the ring. Scott lands some shots while in the hold. He didn’t get all on the shots, but he got enough on them that it got him out of the hold. Nese hits a nice sit-out pump-handle slam for another near fall. Nese puts Scott prone in the corner on his butt. Nese looks for running double knees, but Scott has that spot well-scouted and avoids it. Nese hits a nice cartwheel on the ring apron into a big punch on Scott on the floor. Back in the ring, Nese hits a 450-splash off the top-rope and covers Scott — 1-2… Swerve gets his foot on the ropes!

Nese, overly frustrated with his inability to finish off Scott, goes out of the ring and grabs a steel chair. The referee shouts at Nese to get rid of the chair before re-entering the ring. Nese debates this too long and Scott sweeps his legs out from under him. Nese is laid out now with his head scooted under the bottom rope and hanging over the ring apron. Scott hits a flying double stomp on his way out to the floor. Back in the ring, Scott goes to the top-rope and hits a flying double-stomp. He covers “The Premier Athlete” and gets the 1-2-3 and the victory in what was an absolutely excellent one-on-one showdown between “The Premier Athlete” and “Swerve” Scott. After the win, the credits roll and that will do it for this week’s edition of WWE 205 Live. Thanks for stopping by!

Winner: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Follow Matt Boone on Twitter @MattBoone1984.