WWE 205 Live Results 7/10/2020

The WWE Cruiserweight division is back on display this evening, as WWE 205 Live returns with a new episode on the WWE Network immediately following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown (7/10/2020) show.

On tap for this week’s show is a pair of singles matches, with Mansoor going one-on-one against Tehuti Miles in the opener and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar competing against Oney Lorcan in this week’s non-title main event.

Featured below are our complete WWE 205 Live results from the July 10, 2020 episode.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (7/10): ORLANDO, FL.

This week’s edition of WWE 205 Live opens up with the usual signature video opening package before we head into the arena where we hear the announcers welcome us to the show. This week, Byron Saxton is re-joined by his usual broadcast partner Corey Graves after working the last couple of shows alongside Drew Gulak.

Mansoor vs. Tehuti Miles

Once we wrap-up the usual weekly opening show routine, we head to the ring for our first of two matches scheduled for tonight’s show, as Mansoor goes one-on-one against Tehuti Miles.

After each guy makes their ring entrance, the bell sounds and here we go. Miles lands a leg kick to open things up. A second and Mansoor has to adjust before getting overwhelmed.

He picks the ankle and takes Miles down but Miles powers up and grabs a headlock to slow the pace. He runs through Mansoor with a shoulder block. Mansoor picks the ankle again and applies a headlock of his own. Miles bounces him off the ropes and trips Mansoor coming off the ropes. Mansoor tries to mount a comeback with a series of arm-drags but Miles once again uses his power to regain the advantage.

Mansoor pops up and lariats Miles over the top rope. Miles shakes it off and sweeps the leg from ringside. He whiplashes Mansoor into the ropes, then proceeds to stomp him down in the corner. Neckbreaker from Miles for a nearfall.

He picks Mansoor up and clubs him across the back. Another neckbreaker another close two count. Miles keeps the pressure on Mansoor’s neck with a rear chinlock. Fans try to rally Mansoor back into the bout he manages to dump Miles to the outside. Miles aggressively comes back Mansoor cradles him Miles just kicks out.

Mansoor starts stringing together offense including an atomic drop and a spinebuster. Sling-shot neckbreaker from the apron. Miles is in trouble. Mansoor drags him into position and climbs to the top moonsault misses.

This leads to the finishing sequence, as Miles follows up with a flapjack and then goes for a gut-wrench powerbomb. Mansoor slides to the back and connects with a modified spinning slam for the pinfall victory in an excellent opening contest here on WWE 205 Live.

Winner: Mansoor

Santos Escobar vs. Oney Lorcan

Alright, we’re back from a quick in-house ad break and it’s time for our advertised main event. Making his way to the ring first is Oney Lorcan is out first, however he comes out alone as opposed to being accompanied by his tag-team partner Danny Burch as usual.

Now we see the ring entrance of the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as Santos Escobar makes his way out, Legado del Fantasma comes out with him, as Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde accompany him to the squared circle.

The bell sounds and this week’s WWE 205 Live main event is officially underway.

Early on, both guys tie-up with neither man able to gain the advantage over the other. And again. This time, Escobar hits a quick arm-drag. Lorcan presses him off and hits a solid knife edge chop to the NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Escobar basically no sells it before bringing Lorcan down to the mat with a standing Kimura. Lorcan manages to escape and create separation. Escobar brings Lorcan down and goes for a lateral press pin. Lorcan kicks out before the count of three.

Now we see Escobar continue to go after Lorcan’s arm, which is softened up already. Lorcan school-boys Escobar for a quick nearfall out of nowhere, however he only gets two on the pin attempt on the champ.

Escobar starts showing off his submission grappling game, as he locks Lorcan up in a variety of dangerous holds. Ultimately, Lorcan escapes fires off a chop with his good arm but the champ traps him in a headlock, then hits a snap-suplex with the bad arm tucked behind.

Each time we see Lorcan build up some momentum, Escobar ruins it for him.

Lorcan does hit a running uppercut as Escobar climbed to the top but Escobar rakes the arm of the ropes, then whips it into the ringpost. The announcers question whether or not the referee should stop the match after the amount of damage that has been done to Lorcan’s arm.

Eventually, Lorcan makes his big comeback and drops the champ with another running uppercut. He connects with his signature running blockbuster but his arm keeps him from being able to capitalize with the pin. Unlike Lorcan, however, moments later Escobar slams his knees into Lorcan’s hurt arm before following up with his Phantom Driver for the impressive victory. After the match, this week’s show goes off the air.

Winner: Santos Escobar

Follow Matt Boone on Twitter @MattBoone1984.