“The Most Exciting Hour on Television” is back in your life.

WWE 205 Live returns from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida this evening following this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

On tap for tonight’s purple brand program is an exciting pair of NXT Breakout Tournament Qualifying matches, as Guru Raaj takes on Andre Chase, while Desmond Troy goes one-on-one against Joe Gacy.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, July 2, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (7/2/2021)

This week’s show kicks off with a special cold open video package looking at the history of the NXT Breakout Tournament in WWE, which dates back to 2019, as well as some brief talking head spots from hopeful participants in the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament.

We then shoot live inside the Capitol Wrestling Center where we hear the familiar voice of Vic Joseph, who the camera pans to show standing at ringside alongside Nigel McGuinness as the 205 Live theme plays and the commentary duo talk about tonight being a special edition of the Cruiserweight-themed show with the start of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament per the pair of qualifying matches.

NXT Breakout Tournament Qualifier

Guru Raaj vs.Andre Chase

After that, we hear the entrance music of Guru Raaj, our first competitor making his way to the ring for what will be our first of two scheduled qualifier matches in this year’s NXT Breakout Tournament.

Once he settles into the squared circle, his music dies down and the theme for his opponent, Andre Chase, begins playing as the 205 Live newcomer makes his way down to the ring for tonight’s opening contest.

The bell sounds and we are officially off-and-running with our first of two scheduled matches here this evening on the WWE Network on Peacock.

We hear the fans break out in some early chants as Raaj and Chase lock-up. Chase snatches the arm of his opponent and isolates it, controlling him while standing in the early goings. Moments later, however, Raaj manages to reverse the hold, isolating Chase’s arm and using it to take him down to the mat.

Chase fights his way free and slaps a side-head lock on Raaj. He takes Raaj down off of it and taunts him a bit afterwards. Raaj springs to life and hits a beautiful hip-toss that launches Chase high overhead and down to the mat with authority.

Raaj now slaps a side-head lock of his own on Chase. Chase stands up and hits the ropes, looking to use forward momentum to escape Raaj’s grasp, however Raaj stutter-steps down to the mat, keeping control of the dome of his opponent.

We see Chase fighting back into competitive form until Raaj fires up and ambushes Chase with non-stop strikes, backing him into the corner while catching him with an assortment of shots. Raaj slams Chase down and goes for a near fall, however Chase kicks out and uses the ropes to clothesline the throat of Raaj, knocking him down to the mat with a vengeance and shifting the offensive momentum into his favor.

The fans chant “You suck! You suck!” at Chase as he chops Raaj down to the mat for a near fall. Raaj kicks out at the count of one and goes back to work with a variety of strikes until a shot to the bread-basket and a Russian leg-sweep from Chase slows him down and reverts the momentum back into Chase’s favor.

Chase dominates the action for a few minutes as the commentators talk about him being the self-proclaimed number one seed in this year’s NXT Breakout Tournament. Chase taunts Raaj as he dominates the action, however all this does is anger the rising prospect, as he fires up and blasts away at Chase with an assortment of kicks, knees and punches.

Raaj drops Chase with a big shot and follows up with a nice move for a close near fall. Raaj looked surprised when Chase kicked out at that time. Raaj tugs at his knee pads and then backs up, stalking Chase and waiting for him to get back to his feet. He does and Raaj charges at him and starts peppering him with kicks.

Chase ends up avoiding one and countering it, which leads to him firing up and hitting a few moves on Raaj, including a running knee to the dome on the ring apron and then a beautiful brainbuster, which finishes him off in the process this time and earns him the pin fall victory to qualify for the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament.

Winner and QUALIFYING for the NXT Breakout Tournament: Andre Chase

NXT Breakout Tournament Qualifier

Joe Gacy vs. Desmond Troy

After a quick commercial time out, which includes some ads for WWE Shop and some programming on the WWE Network, we head back inside the CWC where we are informed that next week’s 205 Live will feature more qualifying matches for the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament.

From there, we head back down to ringside where Desmond Troy’s theme hits and the Cruiserweight star heads to the squared circle for our second NXT Breakout Tournament qualifying match.

Troy settles into the ring and his music fades down. The theme for his opponent, Joe Gacy, begins playing and he makes his way to the ring for tonight’s main event of the evening here on 205 Live.

The bell sounds and we are off-and-running with our headline attraction of the evening, with a spot in the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament on-the-line. We see Troy jump off to a good offensive start, pummeling Gacy and taking him down to the mat where he continues to brutalize him.

Troy goes for a pin attempt but only gets two. When Gacy gets up, the two get in each other’s faces briefly. All this does is serve to anger Desmond Troy, as he fires up again and goes right back to work on Gacy. He hits a beautiful takedown, putting Gacy on the mat, and controls him and goes back to work on offense.

Desmond hits the ropes but runs into a wall as Gacy nearly takes his head off with a monstrous shoulder tackle that sends Troy down to the mat, hard. We see some replays of that as Gacy enjoys his first stint in the offensive driver’s seat in this match thus far.

Gacy continues to work over Troy, however Troy fights back to competitive form briefly. Gacy is having none of that, taking Troy down to the mat and isolating an arm, yanking on it and stretching it in the wrong direction. Now he slaps a rear chin lock on Troy, but Troy ends up fighting his way back to his feet.

He uses his quick hips to turn the corner and take Gacy down to the mat, however Gacy quickly scrambles back to his feet and goes back to work on Troy with punishing strikes and clubbering slams into the corner of the ring from one side to the other.

Out of nowhere, Troy starts to make a big, fired up comeback. He turns Gacy inside-out with a big shoulder tackle. He ragdolls him around the ring and gets even more fired up, yanking his straps down like a worked up Kurt Angle in his prime. The fans chant in favor of Troy as he looks to finish off Gacy, only to get slammed in the mouth with an unexpected headbutt from Gacy.

Troy heads out to the floor from the momentum of the headbutt to the face, he quickly recovers and hops back on the apron, where Gacy charges after him. Troy sees him coming and turns him inside out. He re-enters the ring and powers Gacy up and over with gut-wrench suplexes over and over again.

He goes for a pin fall afterwards, however Gacy kicks out and keeps this match alive and literally a brief moment later, he hits a big Uranage followed by a huge lariat off the ropes. He goes for the cover and scores the pin fall victory to qualify for the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament.

Winner and QUALIFYING for the NXT Breakout Tournament: Joe Gacy