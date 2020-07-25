WWE 205 Live Results 7/24/2020

The WWE Cruiserweight division is back on display this evening, as WWE 205 Live returns with a new episode on the WWE Network immediately following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown (7/24/2020) show.

On tap for this week’s show is the return of former WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, as well as an intriguing six-man tag-team main event.

Featured below are our complete WWE 205 Live results for the July 24, 2020 episode.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (7/24): ORLANDO, FL.

Drake Maverick vs. Leon Ruff

The first match of the evening is announced as Drake Maverick makes his way to the ring for his return to 205 Live! Out next is Leon Ruff who makes his way down the ramp and enters the ring for tonight’s match-up! The referee signals for the bell, the bell rings and our first match is officially underway!

Both superstars circle the ring looking for an in to start things off. Tie-up. Maverick’s shoulder, which was injured at the hands of the Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, gives out, forcing Maverick to reset.

Maverick goes for a Wristlock, then successfully brings Ruff down keeping pressure on Ruff’s arm. Hammerlock applied to maintain control. Ruff rocks Maverick with a sharp elbow. The referee asks if Maverick is able to continue. Maverick looks to the referee and responds, “yes” reluctantly. Big standing Lariat from Maverick takes Ruff down once again. He follows up with a Leg Lariat and a Charging Forearm.

Next, a Bulldog and Senton in succession by Maverick. Maverick dives over Ruff hitting a Sunset Bomb into the turnbuckles. He climbs to the top turnbuckle. Maverick taking his time as he gets to the top, a leap, landing a Big Elbow off connects. Maverick goes for the cover and gets the three count for the pin and win!

Winner: Drake Maverick

After the Match

Following the match, Maverick looks right into the camera and promises that he will be a future Cruiserweight Champion. With that, we then head our first commercial break, showcasing the WWE Shop.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott Promo

As we return from commercial break, a video vignette begins, hypimh Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the 205 division. Swerve attributes dancing and making music to his love of performing for the WWE Universe.

Swerve then states that sharing the ring with the likes of Johnny Gargano has helped him see what it will take to become a future champion. Swerve later calls out Santos Escobar, reminding him that he has been the only one who has defeated him since joining WWE.

Quick Announcement

It’s announced that Swerve will team up with Tony Nese on next week’s 205 Live.

Main Event

Ever-Rise & Tehuti Miles vs. Mansoor & Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan

We return to the ring for tonight’s 205 Live Main Event of the evening! Out first is Chase Parker & Matt Martel representing Ever Rise as their entrance music sounds in the arena. Parker and Martel make their way down the ramp and enter the ring. Their partner for tonight, Tehuti Miles, makes his way out next, joining them in the ring. They’ll be taking on the trio of Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Mansoor who make their way to the ring next. The referee signals for the bell, the bell rings and our main event of the evening is officially underway!

To start things off, Mansoor and Parker are first in for their respective teams. Hyping those in attendance, Burch and Lorcan get the fans to chant “1, 2, 3! 1, 2, 3!” Tie-up. Parker goes for a Hammerlock on Parker, and is successful. Mansoor shows off his technique with a Drop-Toe hold. Parker attempts to charge Parker who is able to side-step and dodge the move. At this point, Martel tags in, but Mansoor sends him flying with an Arm-Drag.

Lorcan tags in next, picking up where Mansoor left off. Lorcan continues to wear down the arm of Parker. Finally, Lorcan tags in Burch following up with Double-chop to Martel’s chest. Lorcan, Mansoor, and Burch show their ability to work together by nailing Martel with tandem offense. Mansoor gets trapped in the heel team’s corner. Miles takes advantage of their placement and tags in. Mansoor immediately takes him down with a ground and pound.

All six-men are in the ring now, the heels back off. Lorcan and Miles resume action as the two legal competitors in the ring. Ever Rise causes a distraction allowing Miles to hit a Dropkick on Lorcan. Parker returns to the ring, hitting his Snapmare followed by a middle-rope Elbow Drop. Ever Rise with a flash of double-team maneuvers looking for the finish, Lorcan just kicks out. Parker goes for another top rope attack to no avail as Lorcan gets his boot up!

Finally, Burch gets the tag and comes in hot. Burch lands a huge Uppercut to Martel followed by a big boot. Miles tries to slow Burch down but Burch lands a German Suplex on Miles, landing Miles across the ring. Burch nails a Lariat. Mansoor and Burch go for the double team. Ever Rise pulls out Burch and Miles rolls up Mansoor, only getting the TWO! Mansoor hits a Slingshot Neck-breaker that sends Miles to ringside. He takes out everyone with a Tope. Back in the ring, Mansoor school-boys Miles for the three count pin and win.

Winners: Mansoor, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

After the Match

Following the match, Lorcan, Burch, and Mansoor celebrate in the center of the ring. Commentary reminds us that Mansoor has now pinned Miles three weeks in a row as the show officially comes to a close!

That’s all folks!