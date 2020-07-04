WWE 205 Live Results 7/3/2020

The WWE Cruiserweight division is back on display this evening, as WWE 205 Live returns with a new episode on the WWE Network immediately following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown (7/3/2020) show.

On tap for this week’s show is Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Matt Martel of Ever-Rise, as well as the in-ring returns of Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde — as Legado del Fantasma takes on the duo of Ruff and Gray in tag-team action.

Featured below are our complete WWE 205 Live results from the July 3, 2020 episode.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (7/3): ORLANDO, FL.

The regular weekly video signature plays to start off this week’s episode of the weekly Cruiserweight show that follows Friday Night SmackDown immediately after the WWE on FOX broadcast concludes.

From there, 205 Live is officially underway as we enter the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and watch as the camera pans around the small audience of bodies making up the crowd for this week’s show.

Byron Saxton — Drew Gulak for second week in a row

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott comes out, then Matt Martel accompanied by Chase Parker of Ever-Rise comes out

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Matt Martel

Then we hear the theme song of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, as he makes his way down to the ring for this week’s opening contest.

As the host of the “Swerve City” podcast finishes up his entrance, we are treated to our first glimpse of the announce duo of Byron Saxton and Drew Gulak, who are working the show together for the second week in a row.

Now we hear the theme of Ever-Rise as the fans start to boo while Matt Martel makes his way down to the squared circle accompanied by his tag-team partner Chase Parker.

The bell sounds and here we go. Early on it is all Scott in the offensive driver’s seat, with Martel loudly shouting and complaining in spots that can easily be audibly heard on the WWE Network broadcast.

“Swerve” continues to control the action until finally as it seems that he is nearing a potential finish, Chase Parker blatantly interferes from outside the ring, prompting the referee to immediately call for the bell.

Winner via Disqualification: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Tony Nese vs. Ever-Rise

As soon as the bell sounds, Martel and Parker look to deliver a double-team beat down of “Swerve” Scott, however out-of-nowhere “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese runs-in to make the save.

After some confusion, it is announced that Martel and Parker will now be competing in a tag-team match against the team of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tony Nese.

And that match goes down — now.

The bell sounds and here we go. Early on, the baby face duo of Scott and Nese are in firm control of the action, with “Swerve” dominating early on with his fast-paced, high-risk offensive arsenal.

Eventually, Nese tags in and the announcers point out how surprised they are to see Scott and Nese working together as a cohesive unit that appears to be on the same page trying to accomplish a comnon goal by winning this short-notice tag-team affair.

The first time “The Premier Athlete” tries to tag “Swerve” Scott in, we see Isaiah hesitate. Ultimately, however, he does tag in and the two even execute some double-team offense, as they hit a nice double-team suplex.

We get an extended run of Martel and Parker offensive control, as Ever-Rise utilize double-team opportunities to turn the tide in this tilt, until finally, Nese gets the hot tag.

“The Premier Athlete” comes in like a ball of fire, exploding and erupting on any-and-everything that moves. He hits a nice dive spot to the floor and then an impressive show of athletic ability as he leaps in a single bounce to the ropes and flies off them splashing on Ever-Rise.

Finally, we get to the finish, which again sees Nese and Scott actually perform together as they set up a cool double-team spot and then pull off the pin fall victory. After the match, Nese approaches “Swerve” looking to shake his hand. “Swerve,” expecting a swerve from “The Premier Athlete,” hesitates before ultimately obliging. The two shake hands in a sign of respect and walk off.

Winners: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Tony Nese

Liam Gray & Leon Ruff vs. Legado del Fantasma

Now it’s time for our main event, as Legado del Fantasma make their 205 Live debut with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde making their in-ring return for the first time since joining forces with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.

We finish up some NXT Great American Bash Night 2 promotional items and highlights from past NXT and 205 Live action to show the origins of the formation of Legado del Fantasma before this week’s headline bout.

On that note, we enter back into the WWE Performance Center where Byron Saxton and Drew Gulak watch on as Liam Gray and Leon Ruff are introduced as they make their way down to the ring. Out next are their opponents, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

The bell sounds and Wilde kicks things off for Legado del Fantasma, jumping off to an immediate offensive lead beating down Leon Ruff. He tags in Mendoza, who joins Wilde in hitting an explosive double-team move that leaves Ruff yelling out in pain.

Mendoza continues to deliver punishment, stomping at the gut of Ruff as he screams in pain some more. Finally, Mendoza watches on as he simply lets Ruff tag in Liam Gray.

Gray comes in and Mendoza no-sells him like a big-man would when entering a new promotion in the territory days. He does this until he decides to resume his offensive display, which sees him blast him with a huge shot before tagging in Wilde. They hit their double-team finisher and score the pin fall victory in what was a very one-sided match.

After the match, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar enters the ring and joins his fellow Legado del Fantasma members Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in celebrating their victory in tonight’s 205 Live main event. The trio pose for the camera as the copyright graphic flashes up on the screen and Saxton and Gulak wrap up the broadcast.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

