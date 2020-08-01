WWE 205 Live Results 7/31/2020

The WWE Cruiserweight division is back on display this evening, as WWE 205 Live returns with a new episode on the WWE Network immediately following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown (7/31/2020).

On tap for tonight’s show is an intriguing tag-team bout with former bitter-rivals turned recent allies “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott teaming up to take on Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma.

Featured below are our complete WWE 205 Live results from the July 31, 2020 episode.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (7/31): ORLANDO, FL.

The signature video opener airs to officially kick off this week’s edition of WWE’s weekly Cruiserweight program live on the WWE Network.

Ariya Daivari Checks In On A Boat From His Vacation

From there, we hear from the returning Ariya Daivari, who is out on a boat on a vacation.

Daivari informs the rest of WWE’s Cruiserweight division to catch up to his greatness. After a roll call of who is on the show right now, Daivari announces he will be returning very soon.

Tony Nese & Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Legado del Fantasma

After the opening video package wraps up, we are welcomed inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida where the camera pans around the building as the announcers — Vic Joseph & Drew Gulak — formally welcome us to the July 31st episode of WWE 205 Live.

Now we head to the ring after the announcers react to the previous Ariya Daivari boat segment, as it’s time for a very intriguing tag-team bout.

The theme music of “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese plays now as he makes his way down to the ring. Out next is his former enemy who will be his partner this evening, as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott makes his way down to the squared circle.

Their opponents, Legado del Fantasma — the team of Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde — make their way down to the ring now accompanied by the reigning NXT Cruiserweight Champion Escobar Santos.

Following the bell, this match gets underway. After some initial offensive success the baby face team of Isaiah Scott and Tony Nese end up on the defensive as Legado del Fantasma use text book heel tactics and double-team offense to turn the tables and take over the match.

Wilde uses some innovative offense to deliver some punishment to “Swerve” Scott, who now finds himself isolated in the ring while Mendoza and Wilde use their two-on-one advantage when they can, and often utilize the strategy of making quick tags to keep a fresh man on Scott.

Finally, “The Premier Athlete” gets the hot tag. He comes into the ring fired up, knocking down anything that moves. He catches Wilde with a spinning back elbow. He follows up with a nice pump-handle slam for a near fall as the camera closes in on Santos Escobar’s reaction outside the ring.

Nese and Scott hit a nice double-team move that culminates with Nese locking a biceps-cutter. Wilde floors Nese and heads to the top rope but Nese recovers and explodes to the corner, launching Wilde off the top with a nice hurricanrana.

After that sequence, Nese makes it to his corner where he tags Isaiah “Swerve” Scott back into the contest. Scott hits a nice kick on Wilde for a pin fall attempt that only gets him two. We see replays of Scott’s offensive blitz just now after getting the hot tag from Nese.

Mendoza tags in and hits a nice high spot for a near fall. Nese and Scott are both in the ring now and they hit a crazy double-flipping dive from the ring to the floor, taking out Legado del Fantasma in the process. Scott hits a follow-up high spot off the top rope onto Mendoza in the ring for a close near fall that Wilde breaks up just in time to avoid the “L.”

Scott tags Nese in and he takes Mendoza to the top-rope. Santos Escobar gets up on the apron and provides a distraction, which allows Mendoza and Wilde to take Isaiah “Swerve” Scott out of the equation. Nese now realizes he’s by himself. Legado del Fantasma hit their double-team finisher on “The Premier Athlete” and score the 1-2-3.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

