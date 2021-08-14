The purple brand program is back in your life.

WWE 205 Live returns from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida this evening following this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

On tap for tonight’s show is an exciting pair of matches, as Joe Gacy goes one-on-one against Josh Briggs, while Ikemen Jiro battles Grayson Waller in the other advertised bout.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, August 13, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (8/13/2021)

This week’s WWE 205 Live show kicks off with the usual weekly signature open and then we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., where we hear Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show.

Grayson Waller vs. Ikemen Jiro

We head down to the ring for our first of two scheduled matches for this week’s show, as the camera pans around the CWC while the theme music hits to bring our first Superstar down to the ring.

On that note, Ikemen Jiro makes his way down to the ring as he will be going one-on-one against Grayson Waller. Jiro settles into the ring with his beautiful light blue ring jacket as the fans give him a nice reception. His music dies down and then the theme for his opponent hits.

Grayson Waller heads down to the ring and settles inside the squared circle as his theme cuts off and the fans start making some noise.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our opening contest here on 205 Live. Early on the two battle back-and-forth, with Jiro, of course, keeping his aforementioned ring jacket on in trademark form.

Eventually we see Jiro start to take over control of the offense, including hitting an insane top-rope splash onto Waller on the floor, and scoring several close near falls. When all is said-and-done, however, a big boot drops Jiro and then Waller hits a running jumping knee to deck him for the pin fall victory. Excellent opening bout here on this week’s purple brand program.

Winner: Grayson Waller