The WWE Cruiserweight division is back on display this evening, as WWE 205 Live returns with a new episode on the WWE Network immediately following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (8/14/2020).

The official WWE website describes tonight’s purple brand broadcast as a “must-see edition of 205 Live.” On tap for the show is an intriguing singles match, as Jake Atlas vs. Ariya Daivari is scheduled following a mini “Twitter War” this week. Additionally, Ever-Rise — Chase Parker & Matt Martel — will battle Legado del Fantasma — Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from August 14, 2020.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (8/14/2020)

The usual signature opening video package airs to officially start off this week’s broadcast on the WWE Network and then we’re immediately off-and-running.

Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) vs. Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel)

We hear the announce team welcome us to the show and the theme of Legado del Fantasma plays as the NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar makes his way out followed by the duo themselves, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

Their opponents this evening will be none other than The Young B… I mean, Ever-Rise. Matt Martel and Chase Parker are in the ring now and our opening tag-team contest is officially underway.

In the ring now representing each team are Wilde and Parker. Wilde blasts Parker with a nice elbow to the grill. The camera pans out to the ringside area where we see the NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.

Escobar is watching on with a big smile on his face, as he likes what he sees from Legado del Fantasma here in the early going, as Wilde is taking it to Parker here in the early going, establishing a solid offensive lead for he and Mendoza.

Finally, Parker makes it over to his corner. He makes it to Martel, who gets the hot tag and comes in like a one-man wreckin’ crew, taking out everyone and everything in sight.

Martel finally has his run cut short, however, as a tag that didn’t seem legal in terms of being too far from the actual ring post led to a finish and a victory for Wilde and Mendoza here in the opening bout of this week’s purple brand broadcast.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

Ariya Daivari vs. Jake Atlas

Our second of two matches is up next here on 205 Live, as Ariya Daivari makes his way out and down to the ring for this week’s one-on-one headline bout.

His opponent for this evening, Jake Atlas, is also inside the squared circle now and our main event is now underway.

These two waste no time getting going, as the intensity is evident from the word “go” in this encounter, with Daivari and Atlas exchanging ferocious striking exchanges early on.

The commentary team are putting over many of the Raw and SmackDown stars that have emanated from the purple brand as the action between Daivari Dinero and Atlas spills out to the floor briefly before returning inside the ropes.

Daivari uses good timing and ring awareness to side-step an Atlas spear attempt through the ropes. Instead, Atlas caught a well-placed knee to the dome as he attempted to torpedo through the middle rope.

Now we’re back on the ring apron for another high spot, as Daivari executes a nice neckbreaker on the opposite side of the ring ropes, dropping all the way down to the floor to finish the move. The back-and-forth action now sees Atlas fighting back into the contest for a bit.

Hammerlock Lariat doesn’t get the job done, so instead we see Atlas with the reverse Russian Leg Sweep for a close near-fall. Atlas with the springboard blockbuster, however Daivari rolls out to the floor.

Daivari goes over and tears off the cover of the top turnbuckle, exposing the steel beneath it. As soon as he finishes doing that, Atlas school-boys him for a pin attempt, however Daivari kicks out before the count of three. Soon after, Daivari blasts Atlas with a thumb to the eye and follows up with the Hammerlock Lariat for the win.

Impressive performance from Daivari and an excellent main event to close out this week’s edition of WWE 205 Live.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

