The WWE Cruiserweight division is back on display this evening, as WWE 205 Live returns with a new episode on the WWE Network immediately following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (8/21/2020).

The official WWE website describes tonight’s purple brand broadcast as a “must-see edition of 205 Live.” On tap for the show is an intriguing singles match, as Jake Atlas goes one-on-one against “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese, while former 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick will step into the squared circle for a singles bout against Tehuti Miles on this week’s purple brand program.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from August 21, 2020.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (8/21/2020)

The opening video package airs to kick off this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live, the final before the big WWE SummerSlam Weekend coming up.

We are then welcomed inside the WWE ThunderDome set-up inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida where we are heading straight to the ring for our first of two singles matches scheduled for tonight’s show.

Drake Maverick vs. Tehuti Miles

In the opening contest on this week’s episode of the weekly purple brand show, the former WWE 205 Live General Manager himself — Drake Maverick — will go one-on-one against Tehuti Miles.

The announce duo welcomes us to the show as the ring entrances are wrapping up now for this week’s opening bout of the evening.

The bell sounds and here we go. Miles grabs a waistlock and takes the former 205 Live GM down to the mat here in the early goings. Miles starts playing to the ThunderDome crowd, looking to elicit a reaction from the virtual fan experience watching the action unfold. This pisses off Maverick.

Maverick blasts Miles with a running dropkick. Maverick keeps the onslaught on until Miles gains control and sends Maverick into the ringpost from the apron. Miles slows the action down with a chinlock. Maverick goes for a backslide for a near fall attempt, but no dice.

Now we see Miles get in some more offense, as he blasts the former boss-man of the Cruiserweight brand in WWE with a standing lariat to turn the momentum in his favor. This doesn’t last long, however, as Maverick fires up with a quick comeback, culminating with a big elbow drop off the top-rope and his Underdog finisher for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Drake Maverick

Jake Atlas vs. Tony Nese

After some in-house video ads for WWE Shop and some promotion for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: XXX live special event as part of WWE SummerSlam Weekend, we head back down to ringside for our second and final match of the evening.

In another one-on-one contest, Jake Atlas makes his way down to the ring. Out next is his opponent for this week, “The Premier Athlete” himself — Tony Nese.

The bell sounds and this week’s WWE 205 Live main event is underway. Neither guy establishes a clear-cut offensive advantage in the first few moments of the contest. Now Atlas is taking it to Nese as the announce duo of Drew Gulak and Vic Joseph put over the fast-paced action.

Atlas is clearly in control of things now, taking it to “The Premier Athlete” with a wide-variety of offense and a lot of slugging and brawling mixed in. Nese starts to show signs of life now. He appears to be shifting the offensive flow into his favor now.

After another run of offensive dominance by Nese, we finally see Atlas showing signs of life. Nese blasts Atlas with a huge shot and Gulak praises him on commentary. Nese yells out to acknowledge Gulak’s comments in arrogant fashion and the temporary loss of focus resulted in his downfall, as Atlas caught him off guard and scored the upset pin fall victory. Gulak questions on commentary how he is going to get blamed for this one.

Winner: Jake Atlas

After The Match: The Premier Athlete Loses His Cool

Once the match is over and reality set in, Nese was livid at losing to Atlas. “The Premier Athlete” begins delivering a post-match beat down to the upset winner. He yells out that the 205 Live brand is nothing without him.

That will do it for this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live. Make sure to join us here next Friday night, same bat-time, same bat-channel, for WWE 205 Live results coverage.