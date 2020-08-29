The WWE Cruiserweight division is back on display this evening, as WWE 205 Live returns with a new episode on the WWE Network immediately following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (8/28/2020).

On tap for this week’s show is an advertised tag-team bout pitting Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch against Matt Martel & Chase Parker — Ever-Rise.

Additionally, Tony Nese and Tehuti Miles are scheduled to compete in separate singles bouts, making a total of three matches for this week’s purple brand show.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from August 28, 2020.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (8/28/2020)

This week’s show opens with the usual signature video opening package and then it’s time to get right down to business.

Corey Graves & Vic Joseph On Commentary

From there, we head inside the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. where a ThunderDome full of members of the WWE Universe are awaiting this week’s purple brand action. The announcers this week will be the two-man team of Corey Graves and Vic Joseph.

The Brian Kendrick vs. Tehuti Miles

The first match is about to get underway and it will feature Miles going one-on-one against WWE veteran The Brian Kendrick.

We shoot to a pre-taped interview segment with Tehuti Miles demanding competition against the best that 205 Live has to offer as he makes his way to the ring for the opening contest.

The bell sounds and this match is underway. Kendrick grabs a wristlock off the opening tie-up. Miles rolls out and reverses the hold. He slaps a hammerlock on Kendrick and the action goes down to the mat briefly. Miles grabs the ropes to break the hold and the two men reset. Miles with a nice pair of arm-drags.

Now we see Kendrick bully Miles back into the turnbuckles. Kendrick blasts Miles with some nice chops. Miles finally answers back with some wicked chops of his own. He rolls Kendrick up but only gets two. Big drop-kick from Miles as Kendrick is coming off the ropes. Miles is talking trash now as he’s feeling confident as the pace and intensity of the offense picks up, with the finish seemingly looming close-by.

And there it is. Out of nowhere, Kendrick rolls Miles up and as simple as that — 1-2-3. It’s all over. Kendrick wins in this week’s 205 Live opener.

Winner: The Brian Kendrick

Tony Nese vs. Liam Gray

Now we’re about to witness another former Cruiserweight Champion in singles action, as “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese’s music hits and he makes his way down to the ring.

Already waiting for him in the ring is his opponent for this evening, Liam Gray. The bell sounds and Nese immediately charges at Gray, decking his opposition with ease to get the action going in our second bout of the evening.

Nese taunts Gray, asking him what makes him think he deserves to be on his show. He smacks and kicks at Gray, ala old-school Razor Ramon in WWE. He hits a nice German Suplex on Gray, dumping him into the turnbuckles and then following up with the Running Nese for the victory.

Winner: Tony Nese

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Ever-Rise

Our tag-team main event is up next, but first, WWE is paying some bills and running some in-house ads promoting this coming Sunday night’s WWE Payback 2020 pay-per-view.

After the commercials wrap-up, we shoot back inside the Amway Center where the duo of Chase Parker and Matt Martel — collectively known as Ever-Rise — make their way down to the squared circle for this week’s 205 Live main event.

They wrap up their ring entrance and now their opponents music hits and out comes the team of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. Tag-team action is about to get underway in the final bout of the evening.

Lorcan jumps off to an early offensive lead over Martel and then he tags in Burch. Burch picks up where Lorcan left off, however Martel manages to make it to his corner to tag in Parker.

Parker enters the ring but is immediately slapped in a side-head lock and taken down by Burch. Burch with a nice leg-pick as Parker was in mid-air. Burch hits a nice dropkick from the middle turnbuckle on Parker.

Martel makes the tag after Parker ran outside the ring and back in. Burch didn’t see the tag, so he was blasted by Martel once he was the new legal man in the ring. Martel is taking it to Burch on the mat now as Ever-Rise enjoys their first extended offensive run in the contest.

Ever-Rise continues to dominate the action now, as they have successfully isolated Burch in the ring now. Parker and Martel using great tandem offense, as Graves praises them for doing, and are utilizing quick tags to keep fresh guys on Burch, who they have also done a good job of keeping grounded, as to eliminate a lot of his offensive options.

Finally, Burch makes it to his corner and Lorcan gets the hot tag. Lorcan comes in with a flurry of knife-edge chops, as he turns the offensive momentum in his team’s favor. All four men end up in the ring, and when the dust settles, it is Lorcan hitting a big spot for a near fall that is broken up by the other-half of Ever-Rise. We see some replays of that near finish as the action continues.

The finish sees Lorcan go for a suplex but Parker fell on top of him as he landed backwards. Parker covered him for the pin and Martel held his legs down. It seemed like Ever-Rise was going to steal the victory, however the referee spotted this in time and calls the pin off.

Ever-Rise bickers at the referee after this, leading to Burch throwing Martel out to the floor and locking in the cross-face on Parker. Parker taps out and Burch gets the submission victory for his team to close out this week’s 205 Live.

Winners: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Follow Wrestling Headlines reporter Matt Boone on Twitter @MattBoone1984.