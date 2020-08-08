WWE 205 Live Results 8/7/2020

The WWE Cruiserweight division is back on display this evening, as WWE 205 Live returns with a new episode on the WWE Network immediately following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (8/7/2020).

On tap for tonight’s show is an intriguing singles contest pitting Danny Burch one-on-one against “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese, while Ever-Rise — Chase Parker & Matt Martel — will look to return to the win column in tag-team action after coming up short in a recent showdown with NXT Tag-Team Champions Imperium — Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel.

Featured below are our complete WWE 205 Live results from the August 7, 2020 episode.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (8/7): ORLANDO, FL.

The signature video opener airs to officially kick off action from the purple brand, as WWE 205 Live is now as the name says, LIVE, on the WWE Network from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

From there we shoot inside the arena where somehow everything seems fixed and good-to-go despite the insane ending to this week’s Friday Night SmackDown that saw the ring and set get destroyed.

Vic Joseph and Drew Gulak welcome us to the show and we’re about to get down to action with our first match of the evening.

Ever-Rise vs. Mikey Spandex & Marquis Carter

Task Force’s own Mikey Spandex and Marquis Carter have arrived on the purple brand, as the two take on Ever-Rise — Chase Parker and Matt Martel — in the opening contest on this week’s 205 Live.

Both teams have made their way into the squared circle, the bell has sounded and we are off-and-running. The duo of Parker and Martel are all over the two “local enhancement talents”, and this match is being treated like your basic “squash match.”

Wow, that didn’t take long. Parker and Martel finish off the local duo for a quick opening victory on this week’s Cruiserweight program. Nothing fancy. First win for the duo on 205 Live in several weeks, so good for Parker and Martel.

Winners: Ever-Rise

Highlights Of Legado del Fantasma On NXT

From there, we shoot to the commentary desk where Vic Joseph and Drew Gulak introduce highlight packages from recent action on WWE NXT that show Legado del Fantasma attacking Breezeango in the parking lot a couple of weeks ago, as well as their follow-up promo after.

Tony Nese vs. Danny Burch

After the NXT video package of Legado del Fantasma wraps up, we hear the familiar theme song of “The Premier Athlete” and out comes Tony Nese, stopping by to slap hands with his buddy Drew Gulak at the commentary table before entering the ring and getting praise from his pal on commentary for having the best abs in the business.

As Nese settles into the ring, we hear the theme of Danny Burch, who makes his way down to the ring with his usual tag-team partner, Oney Lorcan, by his side. As he enters the ring and gets ready for action, Lorcan settles in at ringside on the floor outside the ring.

The bell sounds and Nese and Burch lock-up to kick off the featured bout on this week’s 205 Live. Burch leg-sweeps Nese down to the mat and is looking for a leg submission, however Nese makes it to the ropes and forces a break of the hold. Once back on their feet, Nese is starting to take over the offense.

Nese with a nice back-elbow and some chops to the chest of Burch. Another leg-sweep, this time from Nese, and Burch finds himself on the mat. Joseph asks Gulak on commentary if trying to out-wrestle Burch is a smart gameplan for Nese, prompting Gulak to point out his belief that “The Premier Athlete” is superb in any facet of the game.

Having said that, Burch is taking over the offense now with a head-lock take over that grounds Nese. On the mat, Burch starts controlling Nese pretty well. Nese works his way back up, but Burch takes him right back down. Nese gets up again, but Burch slaps the head-lock on him. Nese ends up back-suplexing his way out of the head-lock and now Nese is controlling Burch with mat-wrestling on the ground.

Nese knocks Burch down and executes a beautiful springboard moonsault for a near-fall. Burch hangs on, but Nese is still in the offensive driver’s seat. He goes to work on the arm of Burch now, focusing his attack on the limb of his opponent. He takes him down to the mat and continues to sinch up on the arm he has isolated of Burch.

“Danny-dollars, big-shot-callers,” as he’s called in the back — according to Gulak on commentary, anyways — starts firing up now and fighting his way back into the match. Burch fights through the pain and uses explosive offensive attacks to even the playing field in the ring, as neither man appears to be in clear control of the action. Both guys are trading punches and strikes now.

Nese with a fancy kick that finished off Burch two weeks ago that sets up a near fall, however this time Burch manages to kick out before the referee’s count of three. Nese tries following up with the big 450-splash off the top-rope, however he misses.

While both guys are down, we see Ariya Daivari attack Oney Lorcan who was at ringside in Burch’s corner. He also attacks some of the officials trying to restrain him and send him to the back. Burch goes out to check on Lorcan and now we see Nese is out there as well behind him. Nese hesitates but ends up grabbing Burch, who headbutts “The Premier Athlete” right in the snout.

Burch, who appears fired up by what he just saw happen to his partner, sets Nese on the top-rope for a draping DDT. He covers him and gets the 1-2-3 for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Danny Burch

