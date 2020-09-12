The WWE Cruiserweight division is back on display this evening with this week’s episode of the WWE’s purple brand program.

WWE 205 Live returns with a new episode on the WWE Network immediately following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (9/11/2020).

Scheduled for this week’s show are a trio of thrilling bouts in what will contribute to the reputation the show is gaining as “The Most Exciting Hour of Television.”

The main event this week will see Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch taking on Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza of Legado Del Fantasma, while Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel) will compete in an additional tag-team bout and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will be in singles competition.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from Friday, September 11, 2020.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (9/11/2020)

The regular weekly signature video opening package kicks off this week’s show. From there we shoot inside a jam-packed ThunderDome virtual fan audience as the ring introduction of Ashante “Thee” Adonis is in progress.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. The Brian Kendrick

As he makes his way to the ring, the ring announcer does his formal pre-match introduction. When he concludes, we hear from Drew Gulak and Vic Joseph at the commentary desk, where the camera pans to now as Gulak shows off his 205 Live t-shirt.

From there, the music of The Brian Kendrick plays and he makes his way down to the ring for this week’s one-on-one opening contest. The bell sounds and immediately Gulak and Joseph talk about Ashante’s recent work on the Cruiserweight brand against Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick.

The two lock up and early on it’s an even battle. Kendrick ends up luring Ashante in, which Gulak refers to as one of the oldest tricks in the book, and getting in some cheap shots. All they did was wake Adonis up, however, as he flips over the back of Kendrick from outside the ropes on the ring apron and blasts Kendrick with a nice drop kick.

Kendrick gets in some nice kicks and then a big right boot to the grill of Adonis for a near fall that turns the offensive momentum in the favor of the veteran.

Now we watch as Kendrick locks Ashante in what Gulak calls a stretch plumb submission hold. Kendrick lets it go and stands back up, kicking Adonis with some insulting Razor Ramon like foot slaps to the head while he is recovering on the mat. Adonis tries firing up, but to no avail as Kendrick remains in control of the action, choking Adonis with the middle rope as he pushes his neck down with his knee on the back of his head for leverage.

Kendrick resets, getting Adonis in the center of the ring and applying a rear chin lock, however the ThunderDome crowd starts making some noise and rallies behind Adonis. It works as Ashante fights back to his feet and takes it to Kendrick in the corner. He explodes with a big clothesline and now both men are briefly on the mat looking to get back to a vertical basis.

Adonis with some ferocious clotheslines and then a spinebuster for a near fall. Adonis misses a roundhouse kick to the dome of Kendrick, who rolls up Ashante for a near fall. Adonis escapes at the count of two and connects on a second roundhouse attempt for a near fall of his own.

Kendrick lands a nice kick coming out of the corner for a near fall to turn the momentum back in his favor. Kendrick looks for his finisher but Adonis avoids it and reverses, planting Kendrick with the DDT. He takes too long to pin him and Kendrick kicks out at two. He locks in his own submission on Adonis for a quick follow-up after kicking out. Adonis taps. After the match they shake hands. Kendrick tells Adonis to keep his head straight and ask him if he ever needs any advice.

Winner: The Brian Kendrick

Ever-Rise vs. Andrew Lockhart & Erik Lockhart

After a WWE Shop commercial we head back inside the jam-packed ThunderDome audience here in Orlando, FL. as the familiar theme of Ever-Rise hits the house speakers.

The team of Chase Parker and Matt Martel make their way down to the ring for our next match of the evening here on 205 Live. In the second of three scheduled matches on this week’s showcase of WWE’s purple brand, Chase Parker and Matt Martel will be taking on the team of Andrew Lockhart and Erik Lockhart.

The Lockhart duo are already in the ring and as the bell sounds, Ever-Rise jumps off to an early offensive lead as Gulak and Joseph talk about what went on last week’s 205 Live with Legado Del Fantasma attacking Ever-Rise during the main event. Meanwhile, Parker and Martel are dominating the action with ease in this tag affair.

And just like that, they pick up a quick pin fall in a squash match on this week’s show. After the win, the commentary team of Gulak and Joseph talk us through highlights that are shown of Ever-Rise being attacked by Legado Del Fantasma last week and having their mouths duct-taped closed.

Winners: Ever-Rise

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza

An advertisement for Connor’s Cure airs as we get ready for our fan-voted main event, as the WWE Universe let their voices be head by voting for Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch over Ever-Rise to face the Legado Del Fantasma duo of Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza on this week’s show.

After the aforementioned in-house commercial for WWE charity business airs, we head to the ring where Lorcan and Burch’s music plays and the duo heads down to the squared circle for this week’s main event. As they make their way to the ring, the announcers talk us through an ad for WWE 2K BattleGrounds.

From there, Santos Escobar, the NXT Cruiserweight Champion makes his way out followed by his fellow Legado Del Fantasma running buddies Wilde and Mendoza. The trio heads to the ring for the headline bout on this week’s purple brand program. The threesome pose in their shiney ring attire in the center of the ring as they get ready for our third of three scheduled matches of the evening.

Lorcan and Wilde kick things off for their respective teams. Lorcan with a takedown into a head-scissors on Wilde. They work back to their feet and Lorcan brings him right back to the mat and puts him right back into a leg-scissors. Wilde escapes and returns to a vertical base again, landing a drop kick and tagging Mendoza in. Mendoza only does a single arm-wrench and resets, tagging Lorcan right back in. Lorcan does the same and tags Mendoza right back in.

Oney fights his way free and gets Mendoza trapped in his team’s corner of the ring. He lands a couple of good shots and then tags in Burch. Burch comes in and picks up where Lorcan left off, taking it to Mendoza. He gets Mendoza in a wrist lock and wrenches the arm a few times before switching to a side head lock. Mendoza hits the mat to escape but Burch cuts his comeback attempt short and tags Lorcan back in. The two hit a double suplex and Lorcan covers Mendoza for a two-count.

Finally some nice opportunistic work on the part of Mendoza helps Legado Del Fantasma turn the tables. He makes the tag to Wilde and the two hit some two-on-one double-team offense and attacks including stereo drop kicks on each side of a grounded Burch. Meanwhile Wilde tags back in. Burch tries firing up but Wilde remains in control of the offense. Burch makes Wilde miss a drop kick attempt and he finally makes the tag to Lorcan.

The brawler comes in and hits everything that moves, as Joseph points out on commentary. He takes out Wilde and Mendoza on each corner of the ring before nailing a nice blockbuster. Burch and Lorcan hit a big double-team spot and they try to pick up the win off of that however Mendoza breaks up the pin at the last possible moment. Now as the intensity picks up we see Ever-Rise — Chase Parker & Matt Martel — making their way down to ringside.

The duo confronts NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and grab hold of him as he tries entering the ring. Meanwhile Lorcan and Mendoza take each other out behind him. Back in the ring, Wilde rolls Burch up and holds the tights, stealing the pin fall victory in the midst of all the chaos and picking up the victory for Legado Del Fantasma.

The duo joins Escobar who is recovering as he makes his way up the aisle and they head to the back victorious as this week’s episode of the weekly purple brand show goes off the air. That will do it for this week’s edition of WWE 205 Live. Thanks for joining us.

Winners: Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza

