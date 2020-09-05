The WWE Cruiserweight division is back on display this evening, as WWE 205 Live returns with a new episode on the WWE Network immediately following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (9/4/2020).

Scheduled for this week’s show are a trio of thrilling bouts in what WWE is advertising as another “must-see show” from the always-exciting purple brand.

In a rematch from last week’s show, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will once again do battle against Ever-Rise — Chase Parker & Matt Martel — in a featured tag-team bout, while Ariya Daivari returns to go one-on-one against Tehuti Miles. WWE has also announced that Mansoor will be in action on this week’s show.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from Friday, September 4, 2020.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (9/4/2020)

The regular signature opening video package airs and then we head into a ThunderDome-packed house as the purple brand is ready to get down to business with this week’s show streaming via the WWE Network.

Ariya Daivari vs. Tehuti Miles

We head down to ringside where Vic Joseph and Drew Gulak, the two-man announce team for this week’s broadcast, welcomes us to the program and then we get ready for our first bout of the evening.

The ring entrances of the first two men who will compete in a singles bout to start this week’s show off — as Ariya Daivari and Tehuti Miles have made that walk and now they’re about to talk that talk, metaphorically speaking, of course!

The bell sounds and these two immediately go after it. We see some good offense from Daivari early on, including a big neck-breaker and a nice DDT. From there, however, Miles took over and spent several minutes in the offensive driver’s seat.

Nice spinebuster from Miles for a close near fall on Daivari as he continues his fired up comeback. He goes to the top rope however Daivari cuts him off and heads up after him. Miles knocks him down and leaps but Daivari runs under his legs. When Miles lands, Daivari chop-blocks him from behind to take out his knee.

Daivari leans down to shout some smack-talk at Miles, so Miles snatches him up for what was an unexpected school-boy roll-up attempt.

Hammerlock Lariat from Daivari finally finishes off Miles. Daivari picks up the pin fall victory in an excellent opener here on WWE 205 Live.

After the match, Daivari waits for Miles to get back to his feet and once he does, he pretends like he’s going to extend his hand in a sign of good sportsmanship for a post-match handshake, however when Miles goes to oblige, Daivari yells “SIKE!” and pulls his hand away. Classic Daivari heel antics!

Winner: Ariya Daivari

Mansoor vs. Colby Corino

After a couple of commercials, including one for Sunday’s new episode of “The Broken Skull Sessions” with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and his special guest Jerry “The King” Lawler, we head back down to ringside for our second of three advertised matches for tonight’s show.

The purple brand action continues as Mansoor makes his debut in front of the ThunderDome virtual fan experience, as the announcers point out while he makes his walk down to the squared circle for action.

The bell sounds and immediately Mansoor goes to work on his opponent, Colby Corino, who Gulak points out on commentary is a relative of former ECW Original Steve Corino. The blood in his family genes isn’t helping him much, however, as WWE’s first Saudi Arabian athlete is dominating the action with ease thus far.

Nice Northern Lights Suplex from Mansoor after Corino had a brief moment of offensive control when he capitalized on a missed high spot from Mansoor. A “high impact move” as 205 Live announcer Vic Joseph, results in the pin fall victory for WWE’s first Saudi Arabian-born Superstar.

Gulak calls it his “signature move” when describing the action during the post-match highlights. They boast the fact that Mansoor remains undefeated on 205 Live — and WWE.

Winner: Mansoor

Ever-Rise vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Our tag-team main event for this week’s 205 Live is up next, and it is a rematch from last week’s headline bout — Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel) vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch.

Highlights are shown of last week’s bout between the two teams, which Lorcan and Burch ended up winning, before we head to a couple of commercials.

After the commercials wrap-up, we shoot back to ringside where the two teams make their respective ring entrances, starting with the team of Lorcan and Burch.

Ariya Daivari is introduced as a special guest announcer for this week’s main event.

Out next are there opponents for the second consecutive week — Ever-Rise. Chase Parker and Matt Martel immediately charge down to the commentary table where they get in Vic Joseph’s face and blame their loss against Burch and Lorcan on last week’s show on him.

The bell sounds and here we go. Parker and Martel jump off to an early offensive lead, quickly tagging and hitting some double-team offense including a pair of dueling elbow-drops. They keep Lorcan isolated in the ring and knock Burch off the ring apron. More double-team offense to further the gap between Lorcan and Ever-Rise.

Finally Burch gets the hot-tag and he takes out both Parker and Martel, who come at him in succession. Burch hits a nice missile drop kick off the top rope. He follows up with a huge clothesline in the corner and a german suplex. Now in the middle of the ring, Burch hits another massive clothesline before tagging Lorcan back in.

Now we see Burch and Lorcan distracted by something near the entrance way. The camera pans over and we see that it is Legado del Fantasma — Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza along with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar — that is charging down towards the ring.

Lorcan and Burch exit the ring and meet them in the middle, however they are immediately taken out as the referee calls for the bell to throw this match out.

The trio show no favortism, as they now turn their sights on Ever-Rise. They continue the beat down on Chase Parker and Matt Martel before standing over all four of their beaten down bodies, ending the show standing tall.

Winners: No Contest

