Below are quick results from tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode, taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

* Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary

* Trick Williams defeated Ikemen Jiro. WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Kushida were at ringside. Williams dropped Jiro into the turnbuckles and hit a running neckbreaker for the pin to win

* Lash Legend defeated Erica Yan. Yan went for a flying elbow drop but Legend caught her in mid-move and applied a backbreaker submission for the win

* Joe Gacy cut a promo with Harland. Gacy said in December he challenged everyone’s perception of body, size and shape when challenging for the NXT Cruiserweight Title. He said the very concept of 205 Live promotes exclusion, but he was an agent of change that brought the show we see today. Gacy promised more change is coming to the show, which is now open to anyone. Gacy said individuals now have a chance to level up on 205 Live, including his opponent, Xyon Quinn

* Joe Gacy defeated Xyon Quinn. Gacy offered a handshake to start but Quinn wasn’t interested. Gacy also offered a hug but Quinn denied him. The finish saw Harland grab Gacy’s arm and help pull Quinn into the ropes throat-first. Gacy then delivered his Handspring Lariat finisher for the pin to win

Below are videos from tonight’s episode:

