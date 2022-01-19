The following WWE 205 Live matches were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. These will air this Friday night on Peacock and the WWE Network:

* James Drake defeated Bodhi Hayward. After the match, Zack Gibson and Andre Chase cut promos on next Tuesday’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match between the two teams

* Draco Anthony defeated Javier Bernal

* Lash Legend defeated Fallon Henley

