The following WWE 205 Live matches were taped tonight in Orlando to air on Friday’s episode:

* Dante Chen defeated Malik Blade

* Amari Miller defeated Valentina Feroz

* Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated Ikemen Jiro and Trey Baxter

