The following WWE 205 Live matches were taped tonight in Orlando for this week’s Peacock/WWE Network episode. These will air Friday night:

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong defeated Ru Feng in a non-title match

* Valentina Feroz defeated Erica Yun or Erica Yan

* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ikemen Jiro and Kushida

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.