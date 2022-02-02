The following WWE 205 Live spoilers were taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL before WWE NXT hit the air:

* Brooks Jensen defeated Bodhi Hayward with a knee to the face

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Fallon Henley and Lash Legend. Jensen and Josh Briggs watched the match from ringside

* Kushida defeated Damon Kemp via submission with an armbar

These matches will air this Friday via Peacock and the WWE Network.

(H/T to Dakota Cohen for the spoilers)

