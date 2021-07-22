The July 30 and August 6 WWE 205 Live episodes were taped on Wednesday from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. These episodes were taped ahead of time because the WWE NXT shows needed to be taped due to Olympics coverage.

You can click here for the two episodes worth of NXT spoilers from Wednesday’s tapings.

Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are full spoilers for both episodes:

JULY 30 EPISODE:

* Drake Maverick defeated Asher Hale

* Leon Ruff defeated Grayson Waller

AUGUST 6 EPISODE:

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defeated Ari Sterling

