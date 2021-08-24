The August 27 edition of WWE 205 Live was taped on Monday night from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are spoilers for the episode:

* Drake Maverick did commentary with Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness

* Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase

* Ikemen Jiro defeated Trey Baxter

