The new “WWE NXT: Level Up” series is scheduled to begin taping soon.

We’ve noted how there has been a WWE 205 Live re-branding in the works for a few months now, which is why more female Superstars and non-cruiserweight Superstars have been working the show as of late. We also noted how WWE filed to trademark the “NXT: Level Up” name last week.

In an update, the WWE 205 Live series is finally coming to an end, according to PWInsider. The decision was made official earlier this week, but had been in the works for some time.

WWE is scheduled to tape the first “NXT: Level Up” episode tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before the NXT Vengeance Day episode airs live. The episode is scheduled to be 60 minutes long.

WWE has been using NXT Superstar Joe Gacy as a storyline reason for the 205 Live changes. Gacy defeated Xyon Quinn last Friday night and promised that more changes to the show would be coming soon.

WWE has not officially announced Level Up as of this writing, but it’s believed that the new show will continue to air in the Friday night 10pm timeslot on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The WWE 205 Live show originally debuted on November 29, 2016, airing on Tuesday nights before being moved to Fridays. WWE aired 269 episodes of the show.

Stay tuned for more on Level Up.

