The WWE 24/7 Title changed hands three times at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The first title change saw Alicia Fox capture the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth. This came during the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match as Truth hit the ring and was pinned by Fox after some comedy. This was Fox’s first reign with the title. Fox was then eliminated by Mandy Rose, and rolled up at ringside by Truth to begin his 47th 24/7 Title reign. Fox and several male Superstars then chased Truth away through the crowd.

Truth later interrupted the Kickoff panel, which featured Peter Rosenberg, Charly Caruso and others looking back at what had happened during the pay-per-view at that point. Rosenberg tricked Truth into thinking John Cena was nearby, and then hit him with a low blow to get the pin. Rosenberg then celebrated his first-ever WWE 24/7 Title reign, and ran off as Truth recovered.

Truth had been champion since winning the title back from Angel Garza on the Legends Night edition of RAW on January 4.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title changes at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL, along with comments from Rosenberg:

Well tonight was an interesting night !! See you back in NYC with the 24/7 title Bear!!! pic.twitter.com/ilqZACL2jM — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) February 1, 2021

Alicia Fox was 24/7 champion for exactly 65 seconds pic.twitter.com/T0cquWNSLC — GIF Skull SIX (New Backup) (@gif_skull) February 1, 2021

Peter Rosenberg is the 24/7 Champion pic.twitter.com/rnkO1BK9Ab — GIF Skull SIX (New Backup) (@gif_skull) February 1, 2021

