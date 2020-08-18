WWE 24/7 Title Changes Hands for a Third Time on Tonight’s RAW

Shelton Benjamin is once again your new WWE 24/7 Champion.
As noted, Benjamin captured the title from R-Truth earlier tonight during a ringside angle. Benjamin later dropped the title to Cedric Alexander, who rolled him up from behind at ringside after Benjamin was eliminated in the Six-Man Elimination Match that saw Bobby Lashley, Benjamin and MVP defeat WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali.
Cedric then had to defend his title in a singles match against Akira Tozawa. Cedric retained the title but Benjamin immediately hit the ring and dropped Cedric with Paydirt. Benjamin then covered to win the title for the second time tonight.
This is Benjamin’s third 24/7 Title reign. He ended Cedric’s second reign with the win.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
Cédric Alexander vence fácilmente a Akira Tozawa pero lo madruga y Shelton Benjamin recupera el #247Championship#WWE #WWERaw #Raw pic.twitter.com/lu2Haw3a6c
— 🇲🇽 Hyde Wrestling Podcast (@HydeWrestling) August 18, 2020
AGAIN?!@Sheltyb803 bounces right back to DEFEAT @CedricAlexander for his third #247Title! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7D75CrmWzq
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020
We have ourselves a #247Title match as @CedricAlexander defends against @TozawaAkira! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EWqaorvNgc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 18, 2020
.@WWEApollo looks to make the big comeback in this Elimination Match on #WWERaw and…WE HAVE A NEW #247CHAMPION?!? pic.twitter.com/xlJ7D7Yxlk
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020
CEDRIC ALEXANDER Y SU TÍTULO 🥳 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ttlImBuE2Z
— Royal Wrestling 👑 (@RoyalWrestling_) August 18, 2020
Y nosotros pensando en Heel Turns…
Cedric Alexander aprovecha y le quita el 24/7 Championship al mareado Shelton Benjamin#WWE #WWERaw #Raw pic.twitter.com/uKRllYlwlc
— 🇲🇽 Hyde Wrestling Podcast (@HydeWrestling) August 18, 2020
Below are the shots from Shelton’s title win earlier in the night:
QUICK WIN for @WWEApollo means @Sheltyb803 and @fightbobby are banned from ringside for the #USTitle match at #SummerSlam …
and it also means the FIGHT. IS. ON. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gxrYaUXOGn
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020
Y Shelton Benjamin Le vuelve a quitar el 24/7 Championship a R-Truth#WWE #WWERaw #Raw pic.twitter.com/P1rKJGYv1H
— Hyde Wrestling Podcast (@HydeWrestling) August 18, 2020
SHELTON BENJAMIN recupera su título 24/7, y MVP reta a APOLO a un 3 vs 3 eliminatorio mas tarde pic.twitter.com/KPXi4m86U4
— (@Cueva_Wrestling) August 18, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
