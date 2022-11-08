Nikki Cross is your new WWE 24/7 Champion, and may be the last.

Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW saw Cross defeat Dana Brooke to capture the WWE 24/7 Title. Cross dominated the match and was accompanied to the ring by Damage CTRL.

However, Cross was later seen in a backstage segment where she tried to throw the title in a trash can. She missed the trash can, but it was implied that this may be the end of the title.

WWE hasn’t always recognized non-televised live event title changes with the 24/7 Title, but this appears to be Cross’ 11th reign with the strap. Brooke’s last won the title back from Tamina Snuka at the WWE live event in Mexico City on October 30, in a title change that also included Cross. Brooke’s last TV title win came on the July 18 RAW, when she captured the title from Tamina in a sequence that also included title changes for Cross, Doudrop, Akira Tozawa and Alexa Bliss. The WWE website officially recognizes Brooke’s reign at 44 days, beginning with the September 24 WWE live event in Vancouver, with her win over Cross and referee Aja Smith, but it’s likely that the website listing has not been updated to reflect the most recent live event title changes.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title change and post-match segment from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA:

NIKKI CROSS THREW THE 24/7 TITLE IN THE TRASH… Almost. Actually not even close. She completely missed it. But I got the message. 😂😂😂 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/R2V9AFkZu3 — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) November 8, 2022

Nikki Cross just threw the 24/7 Title in the trash #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NJEzzcERxs — Wrestling Update SZN (@WrestlingSZN7) November 8, 2022

https://twitter.com/B_Lee253/status/1589823553343741952

