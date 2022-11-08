The WWE 24/7 Title remains active following last night’s trashing by new champion Nikki Cross.

As noted, this week’s RAW saw Cross defeat Dana Brooke to capture the WWE 24/7 Title. WWE then aired a backstage segment where Cross, while walking with Damage CTRL and in a bit of a trance, threw the title into a trash can. The belt missed the trash can and landed on the floor, but the message was there. The segment led to a lot of speculation on WWE possibly doing away with the title, but that has not been confirmed.

In an update, the official WWE website record still lists the 24/7 Title as an active championship. Furthermore, Cross is still listed as the current champion with an active title reign.

Brooke, who held the strap for more than 330 days across more than a dozen reigns, took to Twitter today and lashed out over what happened on RAW.

“Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate… LITERALLY IN THE TRASH! #wwe @WWE @USA_Network,” Brooke tweeted.

Cross also took to Twitter with her first public comments since the title win, and said she will do what she wants with it.

“Il do whatever I want with it. Dump it on the Floor, inside the trash, outside in a dump, an incinerator…..bury the thing in a graveyard. Please, by all means, try and argue with me, try to stop me. I welcome it please. Hehehehehehehe honestly I won’t bite [devil emoji],” Cross wrote.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Cross and the 24/7 Title, but we will keep you updated.

