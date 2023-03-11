The next WWE 24 documentary is set to premiere later this month.

WWE 24: WrestleMania 38 will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network on Monday, March 27. The trailer can be seen below.

WWE is touting that the WWE 24 docuseries is returning with a new look for this episode, which will give a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 38 from AT&T Stadium in 2022.

This will be the first WWE 24 doc since the special on the 2022 Royal Rumble event, which premiered in April 2022.

Below is the full trailer:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.